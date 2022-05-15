Dr Manik Saha was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura on Sunday/ ANI Image

Agartala | Jagran Politics Desk: Dr Manik Saha, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura, a day after after he was elected as party's legislature leader following the sudden resignation of his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb.

The oath was administered at the Raj Bhawan in Agartala by Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya.

Deb, who once enjoyed the trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resigned abruptly on Saturday, two days after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi amid rumours of infighting within the party's Tripura unit.

Later, the BJP in a hurriedly meeting appointed Saha as its legislature leader, clearing his way to become the next Chief Minister of Tripura. Deb congratulated Saha and thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

"I thank Central leadership and people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister. I have wholeheartedly served my State and will always work for the betterment of my State. Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of development. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Dr Manik Saha ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper," he added.

Later, Saha - also a professor at the Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in Agartala - thanked the top BJP leadership for announcing him as the next Tripura Chief Minister.

"I would like to thank and express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, BJP National President JP Nadda ji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji and BJP top leadership for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Tripura state," he tweeted.

A former Congressman, Saha had joined the BJP in 2016. In 2018, he was appointed as BJP's Tripura president. Later, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial elections held earlier this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma