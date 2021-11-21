New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will reach New Delhi on Monday for a three-day visit, days before the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament. This will be Banerjee's second visit to Delhi following her victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal.

During her three-day visit, Banerjee is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi where she will likely raise the issue of Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction. During her last visit too, Banerjee had met PM Modi.

"The CM will press for her long-standing demand to clear dues of the state. She will also raise her objection to the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km from the international border," news agency PTI a source as saying.

Banerjee had earlier said that the Centre's move was only meant to "torture common people" and written a letter to PM Modi raising objections over the issue.

Banerjee, meanwhile, is also expected to meet several opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to chalk out the strategy for the Parliament winter session.

Banerjee and Sonia had also met each other in July earlier this year. Following the meeting, Banerjee had said that all opposition parties need to come together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"It is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat BJP... Alone, I am nothing - everyone will have to work together. I am not a leader, I am a cadre. I am a person from the street," she had said.

However, TMC's relationship with Congress has soared over the past few days after several leaders of the latter, including Sushmita Dev and Luizinho Faleiro, joined the former ahead of the assembly elections in Goa and Manipur.

Since her landslide victory over the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, Banerjee has been trying to make herself the face of the opposition and has been meeting several political leaders across the country. The TMC is also trying to increase its base in Goa and Manipur where assembly elections are slated to take place in February or March next year.

However, the BJP maintains that Banerjee and the TMC have no significance outside West Bengal and it be would really tough for her to challenge Prime Minister Modi's popularity across the nation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma