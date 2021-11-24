New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day Delhi visit, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, days before the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament.

During her meet, Mamata is expected to raise the issue of Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction. "I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal," Mamata had said on Monday, as reported by news agency ANI.

The West Bengal government, along with Punjab and several other states ruled by opposition parties, has opposed the Centre's move to increase search and arrest jurisdiction of BSF in border states, saying it is only meant to "torture common people". Mamata had also written a letter to the Prime Minister, saying her government will go only by the "state laws".

"The CM will press for her long-standing demand to clear dues of the state. She will also raise her objection to the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km from the international border," news agency PTI quoted a TMC source as saying.

The BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, has now been authorised to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or permission either from central or state governments.

Meanwhile, Mamata, who is high on confidence following her victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal, might also meet several opposition leaders during her Delhi visit. On Tuesday, Mamata, who is eyeing to become opposition's face for 2024 polls, also inducted Congress' Kirti Azad into the TMC.

Former JDU general secretary Pavan Varma and Ashok Tanwar, who quit the Congress in 2019, also joined the TMC on Tuesday in presence of Mamata. "The TMC family is complete. Ashok Tanwar is not alone. I have told him to begin work and he will visit both Kolkata and Goa. He will go to Haryana and travel the state. We have to all work together and even I want to go to Haryana," PTI quoted Mamata as saying.

"I'm thankful to you all for supporting me in this fight to defeat the BJP. For this, I say thank you, namaste, namashkar, Sat Sri Akal, salam walekum, dhanyawaad, Ram Ram... Jai Hindustan, Jai Haryana, Jai Bangla, Jai Goa will be a slogan with the name of each state. With Jai Bharat, there will be names of states. Without the development of states, the Centre cannot develop," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma