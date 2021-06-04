UP Assembly Elections 2022: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will continue to be the BJP's face for Uttar Pradesh polls but major changes are expected in the state cabinet likely in the next few weeks.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: After a setback in the recently concluded panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled out any change in the top leadership of the state but has hinted at a major reshuffle of the cabinet.

According to a report by India Today, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya can be given BJP's chairmanship in Uttar Pradesh. However, the report said that Swatantra Dev Singh will continue as the party's state president.

Similarly, another report by NDTV has claimed that former bureaucrat AK Sharma, which is known for his closeness with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will get an important role in the UP government.

Reports suggest that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has flagged its concerns over the party's performance in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections. The RSS, BJP's ideological mentor, has also expressed concerns about the Yogi government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

Notably, the opposition parties -- Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) -- have also slammed the Yogi government over the handling of the COVID-19 crisis and are planning to make it the main issue for next year's assembly elections.

However, Adityanath is hopeful of retaining power in the state. In an interview with Dainik Jagran, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said his government will win the next year's assembly elections just like it defeated the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

The elections for the 400-member assembly in Uttar Pradesh will be held next year. In 2017, the BJP has swept the polls, winning 324 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance won just 54 seats while the Mayawati's BSP failed to open its account.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma