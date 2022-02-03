New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday gave a hint of what will be coming in her Parliament speech today when she replies to the President's address. Mahua Moitra is a vocal critic of the BJP and had also grabbed many eyeballs with her fiery speeches in the Parliament earlier also.

In a dare to the BJP leaders, whom she called the 'heckler team', Mahua Moitra, a TMC MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, asked them to be ready for her another fiery speech and 'read up on imaginary points of order'. Tweeting her dare, Mitra wrote, "Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President's Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too".

Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address.



Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 3, 2022

Moitra is known for her fiery speeches in Parliament and war of words with social media trolls, many from what she calls the BJP’s “IT cell". Mahua Moitra's colleague and MP Saugata Roy had on Wednesday laid the foundation for Moitra's offensive on the government today. Saugata Roy yesterday accused the Centre of appointing Governors who work at odds with state government.

"Why has the centre imposed governors? In Tamil Nadu, there are complaints against a Governor who disrespects ministers. In Maharashtra, there is a Governor who is disturbing the Maharashtra government. We have found a Governor who tweets every day," Saugata Roy said in Lok Sabha yesterday.

This came after Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at the Centre on a number of issues including unemployment and its foreign policy. Accusing the government of making a strategic mistake, Gandhi had said that BJP has brought China and Pakistan together. "Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. This is a serious threat to India," he had said.

The Wayanad MP also alleged that the BJP created two Indias -- one for poor and one for rich -- and are continuing with their efforts to widen the gap between the two. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan