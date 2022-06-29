Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister, Says 'Not Going Forever'

A day before the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra will face the floor test to prove its majority in the state Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced that he is stepping down from his post. Thackeray's resignation came shortly after the Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the floor test, scheduled to take place on Thursday at 11 am.

Uddhav Thackeray, who became the chief minister in 2019, also resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

"I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC", Uddhav Thackeray said on a Facebook live.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, appealed to Sena workers to allow the rebel legislators to return and not take to the streets in protest. The rebels, earlier in the evening, left Guwahati where they were camping for over a week and landed in Goa.

"Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of the chief minister," Uddhav Thackeray said, adding, "I don't want to get into the numbers' game. It would be shameful for me to see if even one of my own party colleagues stands against me," he said.

Thanking Congress and NCP for their support during the testing times, Thackeray said "those touted to ditch me, stood by me while my own people left me". He also thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar for their cooperation and support while running the MVA government.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan told me that if the rebels want, Congress would get out of the government and extend outside support. Those who were expected to ditch me, stood by me while my own left me," Uddhav said.

Referring to the rebels, he said, "What were your problems? Instead of going to Surat and Guwahati, you could have come to me directly and expressed your views".

Shiv Sena is a party of the common man and has faced several challenges successfully, Uddhav Thackeray said, adding he would rebuild the party. "I thank Shiv Sainiks for standing by me. Those who grew politically because of Shiv Sena were disgruntled, while those who did not get anything were loyal," he said.

Moments later, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including state President Chandrakant Patil, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and others celebrated the CM's announcement with cheers and distributed sweets.

Several rebel MLAs welcomed the developments and said the state will now be on the path of progress under the leadership of prospective CM Fadnavis. Now, the floor shifts back to the BJP and Raj Bhavan where the formalities of the new prospective new government shall crystallise.

Earlier in the day, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala refused to interfere with Governor's direction to the MVA government to prove its majority in the Assembly on June 30. "We are not staying the floor test. We are issuing notice, you can file counter," it said.

The top court also said it will hear the matter on merits along with other cases on July 11, and the result of Thursday's test will depend on the final outcome of this petition.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had asked the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to prove a majority on the floor of the House on June 30 stating that the "present political scenario" unfolding in the state paints a "very disturbing picture."

(With Agencies Inputs)