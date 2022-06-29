Uddhav Thackeray Govt To Face Floor Test On June 30; Shiv Sena Questions Move

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - which includes the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress - will face the floor test on June 30, said rebel leader Eknath Shinde after visiting the Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday.

"I'm here to pray for the peace and happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow (Thursday) for the floor test and follow all the process," Shinde, 58, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also written to Maharashtra assembly secretary Rajendra Bhagwat to call special session at 11 am "with the only agenda of a trust vote against Chief Minister Thackeray" and his government.

Interestingly, the Governor's call for a special session came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, requesting him to ask the Thackeray government to prove majority in the 288-member House.

"The Leader of Opposition... personally visited me... I was briefed about the political situation in the state and thereafter the Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that Chief Minister has lost the majority in Vidhan Sabha," the Governor said in the letter.

However, the MVA government has questioned the move and said that they would move to the Supreme Court against the Governor's order.

"We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC. The Governor was waiting for this moment only," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress have 56, 54 and 44 MLAs in the House. The BJP, on the other hand, is the single largest party with 106 legislators. However, Shinde has claimed to have support of 50 MLAs, 37 from Sena and rest independents, which is enough for him to avoid the anti-defection law.

The rebels want the Sena to leave the MVA alliance and join hands with the BJP again, a demand that has been clearly rejected by Thackeray. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has accused the BJP of not fulfiling its promised and alleged that the saffron party defamed his family.

Thackeray and his loyalists have also claimed that most of the rebel leaders were "kidnapped" by Shinde and they want to return to Mumbai as soon as possible. On Tuesday, he also made an emotional appeal to the rebels, asking them to return to Mumbai and solve differences via talk.

"If you return and face me, some way could be found. As the party president and family head, I still care for you," said Thackeray. "You have been stuck in Guwahati for the last few days. New information is coming out about you every day, and many of you are also in touch. In your heart, you are still with the Shiv Sena."