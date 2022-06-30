Maharashtra Political Crisis: The Chronology Of Events Leading To Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation

The political crisis in Maharashtra came to a near end on Wednesday following Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's resignation. Thackeray's resignation, which has been accepted by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, came just moments after the Supreme Court refused to put the floor test on hold, giving a setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which has been reduced to a minority after Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

Shinde's camp, which claims to have the support of 50 MLAs, wanted the Sena to leave the MVA alliance, which consists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the Sena faction led by Thackeray was clearly against the rebel leaders' demand, saying the BJP had defamed the Thackerays.

However, with Thackeray's resignation, the political crisis has nearly ended and the BJP, along with support from the Shinde camp and other smaller parties, is expected to form a new government in the state.

HERE IS THE CHRONOLOGY OF EVENTS OF THE MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS:

- On June 10, the MVA alliance suffered a setback in the Rajya Sabha elections after the BJP bagged three out of the six Upper House seats that went to the polls. The BJP, thanks to Devendra Fadnavis, managed to get the support of independents and other smaller parties to get its sixth candidate elected to the Rajya Sabha.

- Ten days later, the MVA alliance suffered another setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Following this, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde disappeared and became incommunicado.

- Later, Shinde flew to Gujarat with 11 MLAs.

- A day later, 10 to 12 more Sena MLAs became unreachable.

- After this, Shinde was removed from the post of the Shiv Sena party whip. The party also moved its MLAs to different hotels in Mumbai.

- Shinde claimed to have the support of over 40 MLAs and asked Uddhav Thackeray to break the "unnatural" MVA alliance and form a government with the BJP. He also moved to Assam on June 22.

- On June 22, Uddhav Thackeray said he is ready to quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Later that day, he vacates his official residence and moves to his private home 'Matoshree'.

- Uddhav Thackeray faction and MVA leaders accuse BJP of toppling its government.

- On 23 June, Shinde is declared the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party by rebel MLAs. A day later, the Sena filed a petition against the rebels and asked Deputy speaker Narahari Zirwal to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs.

- A no-confidence motion is brought by two independent MLAs, who supported the BJP, against Zirwal. However, Zirwal rejects the petition.

- On June 26, Shinde moves the Supreme Court against Zirwal's decision to reject the no-confidence motion against himself.

- On June 27, the Supreme Court asks Zirwal to file an affidavit about the no-confidence motion against him. The court keeps the next date of hearing on July 11.

- On June 28, Shinde said he will return to Mumbai soon.

- On June 29, Devendra Fadnavis meets Governor Koshyari and seeks a floor test.

- On the same day, Shinde says he will return to Mumbai on June 30 for the floor test. Moments later, the Governor orders a floor test in the assembly.

- Reports emerged that Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Later, Fadnavis also dialed Thackeray and sought his support for a floor test, a demand accepted by the MNS chief.

- Shiv Sena questions Governor's decision and moves the Supreme Court against the floor test. However, the top court refused to put the floor test on hold, giving a setback to the MVA government.

- Later, Uddhav Thackeray resigns from his position.