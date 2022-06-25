Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shinde-Led Rebel MLAs Name Their Group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

The Eknath Nath-led rebel MLAs, who are camping in Assam's Guwahati, will be known as Shiv Sena Balasaheb, announced rebel legislator Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday.

"'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' new group formed by Eknath Shinde camp," Kesarkar said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The decision comes ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's key executive party meeting. The rebel MLAs want the Sena to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which also includes the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Sena and the BJP had contested the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections together but parted their ways amid differences over the chief ministerial position.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly refused to join hands with the BJP again, saying the saffron party did not fulfil the promises it made before the 2019 assembly polls.

On Friday, while addressing party workers, Thackeray further said that he "suspected" a revolt by Shinde, and revealed that the Kopri-Pachpakhadi MLA had raised the issue of some legislators willing to join hands with the BJP again.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that those who want are free to go and join hands with the saffron party.

"A few days ago when I suspected something like this, I called Eknath Shinde and told him to perform his duty of taking Shiv Sena forward, doing this isn't right. He told me that NCP-Congress were trying to finish us and MLAs want us to go with BJP. I told him to bring to me MLAs who want it," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"BJP, that defamed our party, my family, is the one you are talking about going with. Such a question doesn't even arise. If MLAs want to go there they can, all of them can. I won't. If someone wants to go - be it an MLA or someone else - come and tell us and then go," Thackeray added.