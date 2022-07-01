'Be Alert...': Raj Thackeray's Advice To Eknath Shinde After Becoming Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, one of the most famous rebels of Shiv Sena, on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde after his successful revolt against Uddhav Thackeray, but advised the new Maharashtra Chief Minister to "prove his performance".

"Shri Eknath Shinde ji, my heartfelt congratulations to you on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is indeed a moment of happiness for us," Raj Thackeray said in a tweet. "Providence has given you this opportunity. I hope you will prove it with your performance. Be alert. Take measured steps. Congratulations once again."

Like Shinde, Raj Thackeray had also rebelled against Sena in 2005 after being ignored for top posts in the party. Raj was considered to be the natural heir of Balasaheb Thackeray by many, but his cousin Uddhav was given the party's responsibility after the Sena founder's death in 2012.

Although Raj formed the MNS after his revolt, he remained largely unsuccessful both at the state and national level politics. However, political pundits believe that Shinde's revolt might give Raj a chance to revive his career.

It must be mentioned that Raj and Shinde were also in touch with each other last week after the latter dialled the former to enquire about his health. "Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health," a MNS leader told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Raj had also taken a veiled dig at his cousin Uddhav after he had to quit as Chief Minister of Maharashtra following Supreme Court's decision to refuse to stay the floor test in the state legislative assembly. "When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline," Raj had tweeted.