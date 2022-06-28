Maharashtra Crisis: Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Moral Test Of Rebel Sena MLAs Before Floor Test | Highlights

-
08:11 PMAaditya Thakeray visits injured party MLAs in Navi Mumbai Hospital
Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday visited party MLAs at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, after they got injured in a clash with the supporters of the Eknath Shinde camp two days ago in Karjat, Raigad
-
05:20 PMAaditya Thackeray on rebel MLAs
Those who ran away from here & are calling themselves rebels, if they wanted to rebel, they should've done it here. They should've resigned & contested election. The 2nd floor test would be when they sit before me, look me in the eye & say what did we do wrong: Aaditya Thackeray
-
05:19 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena workers from the Hadapsar area of Pune took out a symbolic funeral procession & performed the last rites of the rebel party MLAs at the Amar Dham crematorium.
-
04:11 PMMaharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Tests Covid-19 Positive
NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tested COVID19 positive on Monday, the leader announced on Twitter.
-
03:36 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
On request of providing security to 39 MLAs alleging threat, SC records statement of standing counsel of Maharashtra govt that adequate steps have already been taken and the state government will further ensure that no harm is caused to the life, liberty, or property of the MLAs.
-
03:35 PMSC gives interim relief to rebel Sena MLAs
Supreme Court, in an interim direction, allows Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 11th, 5.30 pm. Earlier, Deputy Speaker had granted them time to file a reply by today.
-
03:13 PMSC hearing on Shinde's plea
Supreme Court issues notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators.
Supreme Court also issues notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu and asks them to file a reply within five days. Supreme Court lists the plea for hearing on July 11th.
-
02:41 PMSC hearing on Shinde's plea
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Uddhav Thackeray group, tells Supreme Court that Article 212 of the Constitution bars court's scrutiny when the Speaker is deciding the issue. All internal management is barred from judicial scrutiny, he says.
-
02:17 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for rebel MLAs, tells SC that the Dy Speaker has no authority to deal with the issue till the question of his removal is decided. What is sought to be done in this matter is undue haste, a violation of principles of natural justice.
-
02:17 PMSC hearing on Shinde's plea
Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing for Eknath Shinde and others says threats have been given to these MLAs and it was said that bodies of 40 MLAs will arrive back.
-
01:47 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Kaul says they didn't approach the High Court as Supreme Court had passed the order in many number of cases like floor test, disqualification.
-
01:47 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Kaul says Shinde & other MLAs didn't approach HC was that a minority of the legislative party is subverting the state machinery, attacking our houses. They're saying that our dead bodies will return from Assam. Atmosphere is not conducive for us to exercise our rights in Mumbai
-
01:46 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Supreme Court asks Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde why he has not approached the High Court with his plea against disqualification notices issued to him and other rebel MLAs.
-
01:46 PMSC Hearing On Shinde's plea begins
Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing for Eknath Shinde and others tells the Supreme Court that the Deputy Speaker cannot proceed with the disqualification proceedings when the resolution seeking his removal is pending
-
01:45 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Urban Development, Public Works Dept (Public Undertaking) of Eknath Shinde reassigned to Subhash Desai. Water supply and Sanitation Dept of Gulabrao Patil given to Anil Parab. Agriculture Dept of Dadaji Bhuse given to Sandipanrao Bhumre. Higher and Technical Education Department of Uday Samant reassigned to Aaditya Thackeray
-
01:45 PMSanjay Raut on ED summons
"I just came to know that ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me!" tweets Sanjay Raut
-
01:44 PMCM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles his cabinet
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles the departments of ministers so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored: CMO
-
01:43 PMEknath Shinde's son on Sanjay Raut's remarks
It is not a rebellion but what the people of Maharashtra want. What does he (Sanjay Raut) mean by "bringing bodies from Guwahati"? This is not the culture of Maharashtra. He should threaten other people but not us: Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP and son of Eknath Shinde, in Thane
-
12:50 PMED Summon to Sanjay Raut
Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on June 28, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case
-
12:49 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena's newly-appointed Legislature Party leader Ajay Choudhari arrives at Vidhan Bhavan. Supreme Court to hear today the plea against the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House in place of Eknath Shinde.
-
12:47 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra | Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde gather outside his residence in Thane. Supreme Court to hear today the plea moved by Eknath Shinde against the disqualification notices issued by the Dy Speaker against rebel Maharashtra MLAs.
-
12:46 PMMVA lost majority, claims Shinde in plea
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support thus bringing it below the majority in the house: Eknath Shinde in his petition filed in Supreme court
-
12:40 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
"Do you not feel any pain while sitting in the Cabinet with Chhagan Bhujbal who had arrested Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray?", says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne in a video released by Eknath Shinde
-
11:20 AMSC hearing to begin at 12:30 pm today
Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification is listed before a bench of Supreme Court Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala and are likely to come up for hearing after 12-12.30 pm.
-
11:19 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
PIL filed against Eknath Shinde and other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Bombay High Court for "neglecting" their official duties and seeking directions to them to resume office.
-
10:21 AMSanjay Raut attacks Shiv Sena rebels
I tweeted a video of speech of Gulabrao Patil where he is talking about those who change their fathers. My tweet is for people sitting in Guwahati. Patil said in his speech "People eat, drink and enjoy with the party and then change their father, we aren't like them: Sanjay Raut
-
10:20 AMMaharshtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra | Why will I go to Guwahati? I rather go to Goa to see natural beauty. Will I go to Guwahati to see the faces of those traitors? I am a Shiv Sainik, and I will work for the party till my last breath: Sunil Raut, Shiv Sena
-
10:20 AMShinde calls meet of MLAs
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2pm in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategy: Sources
-
10:19 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Tope sahib, I've been a Central minister for 2.5 yrs, you're a state minister, so whatever you want to do, do it soon. I'm still in opposition for the next 2-3 days, so I will present my views before you (as opposition leader): BJP leader & MoS Railways Raosaheb Danve in Jalna y'day
-
09:37 AMShinde calls MLAs meet again
Guwahati | Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting of the MLAs at Radisson Blu hotel at around 10 am today
-
08:59 AMEnath Shinde speaks to MNS chief Raj Thackeray
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed
-
08:06 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
BJP leaders including Ram Kadam, and Pravin Darekar leave the residence of party leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
-
08:06 AMPowerful forces backing rebellion, says NCP leader
Newly elected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse on Sunday said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to some "powerful force" backing the dissidents.
-
08:06 AMSena workers protest against Eknath Shinde in his stronghold, Thane
A sizable number of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday bucked the trend seen over the past few days in Thane district, a bastion of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, by taking out rallies in support of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Similar rallies, which were attended by hundreds of men and women workers carrying flags and shouting pro-Thackeray slogans, were also held in Vasai, Virar and some other parts of Palghar, also a stronghold of Shinde.
-
08:08 AMEknath Shinde sharpens attack on Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde on Sunday wondered how could Bal Thackeray's party support the people having a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts. The tweets are seen as a reply to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who had termed Shinde and other rebel MLAs "bodies without souls" which will be sent to the morgue.
????? ????????? ????? ??????? ??????????? ??? ???????? ?????? ??? ????? ??????????? ??????????????? ?????? ????????? ????? ????? ??????? ?????? ??? ??? ????…?— Eknath Shinde - ????? ????? (@mieknathshinde) June 26, 2022
????? ????? ?????? ??????? ?? ????; ????? ???????? ?????????? ????? ???? ???? ??? ???????..#MiShivsainik @rautsanjay61
-
08:05 AMMaha Guv assures security to rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting that the adequate provision of Central security forces be made and kept ready if needed, and alleged that police remained a "mute spectator" while offices and homes of some dissident MLAs were vandalised.
-
08:04 AMAs rebels bide time in Guwahati, Shiv Sena gears up for legal battle
With dissident Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde staying put in Guwahati for the last five days, the party is preparing for a legal battle amid the crisis, a Sena MP said on Sunday. Devdutt Kamat, the legal advisor-cum-counsel for Shiv Sena, said the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly has full powers to adjudicate in the absence of the Speaker- the post is lying vacant.
27 June 2022