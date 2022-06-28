Maharashtra Crisis: Aaditya Thackeray Calls For Moral Test Of Rebel Sena MLAs Before Floor Test | Highlights

03:13 PM

SC hearing on Shinde's plea

Supreme Court issues notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators.

Supreme Court also issues notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu and asks them to file a reply within five days. Supreme Court lists the plea for hearing on July 11th.