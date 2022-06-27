Maharashtra Crisis: Shinde Challenges Shiv Sena’s Disqualification Notice In SC | As It Happened

-
07:55 PMEknath Shinde moves Supreme Court against disqualification notices by Dy Speaker
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Monday approached Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Dy Speaker against rebel Maharashtra MLAs. Plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House in place of Shinde.
-
05:45 PMNCP Chief Sharad Pawar shows support to CM Uddhav Thackeray
Our party's full support is with CM Uddhav Thackeray...I have come to Delhi to join Yashwant Sinha for his nomination tomorrow for the Presidential election says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
-
04:48 PMShinde meets rebel MLAs to discuss forming government in Maharashtra
The meeting of Eknath Shinde camp is underway in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has assured everyone that all MLA's families will be given central security. Discussion held on how to reach Mumbai safely, to stake a claim for forming govt in next 2 days and also on legal aspects: Sources
-
04:47 PMShiv Sena takes legal road amid Maharashtra Political Crisis
The concept of 2-3rd (to surpass anti-defection law) apply only if there is a merger. Until the MLAs don't merge with another party, disqualification applies. Till today there's no merger, they have voluntarily given up membership. Under the constitution, the deputy speaker has the power of the speaker in the latter's absence & can adjudicate on such matters. No confidence motion was sent through an unauthorized email address by rebels: Adv Devdutta Kamat, Shiv Sena's Senior Counsel.
-
04:46 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Political turbulence is going on in Maharashtra, many MLAs defected and have gone to Assam. We have initiated the legal action against them and notice has been served to 16 MLAs till now: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant
-
04:40 PMDoors are open, Aaditya Thackeray to rebel MLAs
Shiv Sena's doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party: Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray
-
03:12 PM8th Maha minister joins Shinde group
Uday Samant, Maharashtra Minister of Higher & Technical Education joins Eknath Shinde faction at Guwahati. He is the 8th minister to join the Shinde camp: Sources
-
03:11 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Security heightened outside the residence of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kundalkar. CRPF personnel deployed along with Mumbai Police.
-
03:09 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Shiv Sena workers hold protest against rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as well as other rebel MLAs
-
01:03 PMCentre provides Y security to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
Central government has provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs: Sources
Ramesh Bornare,Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane,Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar,Yogesh Dada Kadam,Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav,Pradeep Jaiswal,Sanjay Rathod,Dadaji Bhuse,Dilip Lande,Balaji Kalyanar,Sandipan Bhumare are provided CRPF's security cover
-
01:02 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
The Meeting of the Eknath Shinde faction begins in the Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategies and legal aspects. Another important meeting could be held later today: Sources
-
01:02 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Eknath Shinde camp to approach court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra Dy Speaker's decision to remove Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Shinde faction says Dy Speaker should've given at least 7 days to rebel MLAs to reply to the notice: Sources
-
12:27 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Supporters of Eknath Shinde camp paint over posters erected in support of Uddhav Thackeray
-
12:26 PMShiv Sena workers protest against rebel MLAs
Shiv Sena workers hold bike rallies to protest against the rebel shiv Sena MLAs outside the Saamana office in Mumbai. The party workers also hold 'joote maro Andolan against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
-
12:26 PMSharad Pawar to join Yashwant Sinha in filing his nomination for Presidential Polls
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is to leave for Delhi from Mumbai today, to join Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the filing of his nomination on June 27.
-
12:26 PMMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recovers from COVID
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been discharged from the hospital after recovery from Covid19.
-
12:25 PMMaharashtra political crisis
Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting of MLAs at 12 PM in Guwahati hotel, to discuss further strategy.
-
12:25 PMAaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra Political Crisis
Looking at the last 2-4 days in Maharashtra, it feels that those who left, left for good... the entire country saw that the person who did the most powerful work during COVID19 had to leave his official residence. Lakhs of rupees are being spent on our MLAs who were forcibly taken there; Rs 9 lakhs a day.
Lakhs of flood-affected people are there in the very same Assam, they are left on their own. For the first time, the Opposition is supporting a faction leaving the ruling party. We're ready to fight again if you've to power to fight without Shiv Sena.
We won't let traitors win at any cost now...after this incident, WB CM Mamata Banerjee & Cong Pres Sonia Gandhi called CM (Uddhav Thackeray): Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray
