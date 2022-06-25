Maharashtra Crisis: Deputy Speaker Issues Disqualification Notice To 16 Sena Rebels

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has been reduced to a minority in the Shiv Sena following the revolt by Eknath Shinde, will chair a national executive meeting today in a bid to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. This comes a day after Thackeray, in an emotional address to party workers, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to 'finish off' the Sena, and stressed that he was betrayed by his own people. The Sena, meanwhile, in a last-ditch effort to save the MVA government, has decided to send notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday. The party has also sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them for their revolt.