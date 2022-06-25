Maharashtra Crisis: Deputy Speaker Issues Disqualification Notice To 16 Sena Rebels

-
04:15 PMWill Fight All Polls Under Uddhav Thackeray: Sanjay Raut
People will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening. The work that CM Uddhav Thackeray has done is commendable. We will all fight the elections under his leadership. CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father. Mahavikas Aghadi is united, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
04:14 PMWe've Passed 6 Resolutions: Sanjay Raut
We've passed 6 resolutions and have decided Shiv Sena will follow Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and won't compromise with ideology of a united Maharashtra. Strict action to be taken against those who have betrayed the party. CM Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left. We'll take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their self-centred politics. Those who have left can't use our patriarch's name, says Sanjay Raut.
-
03:46 PMDeputy Speaker Issues Disqualification Notice To 16 Sena Rebels
Deputy Speaker has issued disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are staying in Guwahati. The MLAs now need to file their response by Monday, reports ANI.
-
03:25 PMNo One Should Use Balasaheb's Name: Uddhav Thackeray
Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name, says Uddhav Thackeray.
-
02:59 PMEknath Shinde Holds Meet With Rebel MLAs
A meeting of Eknath Shinde group is underway at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The next course of action is being discussed in the meeting, reports ANI.
-
02:13 PMSection 144 CrPC Imposed In Mumbai
Police has imposed section 144 CrPC in Mumbai, reports ANI.
-
02:07 PMUddhav Thackeray Reaches Sena Bhavan in Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray has reached the Sena Bhavan in Mumbai for party's executive meeting. Watch:
#WATCH | Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/bM8L5PPzV4— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
-
02:05 PMMVA Govt Is Not In Minority: Maharashtra Congress
Today in the meeting, we had a discussion about the current situation. Our people are working on the situation. MVA government is working and will continue to work. Our government is not in minority. Our party's legal team from Delhi also helping us, says Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.
-
01:53 PMRebel MLAs Name Their Group Shiv Sena Balasaheb
'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' new group formed by Eknath Shinde camp, announces rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.
-
01:48 PMRequest Amit Shah To Provide Security To Rebels: Amravati MP Navneet Rana
I request Amit Shah to provide security to families of MLAs who are leaving Uddhav Thackeray and making their own decisions, staying connected with Balasaheb's ideology. Uddhav Thackeray's goondaism should be ended... I request for President's Rule in state, says Amravati MP Navneet Rana
-
01:05 PMNCP Planning To Finish Off Shiv Sena: Rebel MLA
NCP is planning to finish off Shiv Sena. Ex-NCP MLAs whom we defeated were being given Rs 3 billion. We all MLAs repeatedly complained to CM about the injustice by NCP but to no avail. So we urged Eknath Shinde to play this big role to save Shiv Sena, says Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde.
-
12:50 PMMaharashtra Congress' Key Meet Today
Maharashtra Congress has called a meeting at Royal Stone, the residence of party leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat, this afternoon to discuss the current political situation of the state, reports ANI.
-
12:37 PMRamdas Athawale Meets Devendra Fadnavis
Union Minister and Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale, along with other BJP leaders, has arrived at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.
#WATCH | Union Minister & Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale and other BJP leaders arrive at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/0Bp72nkruv— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
-
12:34 PMAll Traitors Will Face This: Shiv Sena Leader
Our party worker vandalised Tanaji Sawant's office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked... No one will be spared, says Shiv Sena's Pune header Sanjay More.
-
12:21 PMShiv Sena Workers Vandalise Rebel MLA's Office In Pune
Shiv Sena workers today vandalised the office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant at Balaji area in Pune's Katraj. Watch:
#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers vandalise office of the party's MLA Tanaji Sawant in Balaji area of Katraj, Pune. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs from the state and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam. #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/LXRSLPxYJC— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022
-
12:12 PMRebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar To Hold Presser Today
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is in Guwahati, will hold a press conference virtually today in the evening.
-
11:45 AMPeople's Patience Is Wearing Thin...: Sanjay Raut
Outside Maharashtra, you are eagles. But people's patience is wearing thin. Right now Shiv Sainiks have not come out on the streets. If they do, the streets will be on fire, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
11:40 AMReceived Call From 10 Rebels Last Night: Sanjay Raut
Stop bleating like a goat (to BJP leaders)... During our meeting last night in the presence of Sharad Pawar, we received a call from 10 (rebel) MLAs... Come to the floor of the House, and we will know who is stronger, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
11:27 AMParty Is Big And Can't Be Hijacked: Sanjay Raut
We'll sit together at meeting, discuss party's expansion, and its future. Party is very big, and cannot be hijacked with such ease. It's been made with our blood. Several sacrificed to make it. No one can break it with money, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
11:05 AMPolitical Processions, Gatherings Banned In Thane
In view of the ongoing political instability in the state, Thane District Administration has issued an order banning any kind of political procession, gathering or sloganeering in the dist till June 30. It has also imposed Section 144 CrPC in the district.
-
11:04 AMEknath Shinde writes to Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde today wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray, regarding the "malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs". "The government is responsible for protecting them and their families," he tweeted while sharing the letter.
-
10:47 AMBJP Wants To Finish Off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray
Earlier on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray also said that the BJP wants to finish off the Shiv Sena, accusing the saffron party of defaming his family. Click here to read the full story.
-
09:37 AMEknath Shinde To Hold Key Meet Today
Eknath Shinde has called a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati this afternoon to discuss further strategy, reports ANI.
-
09:15 AMShiv Sena Seeks Disqualification Of 4 More Rebels
The Shiv Sena has also sought the disqualification of four more rebel MLAs - Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar. Earlier, the party had given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker, including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification.
-
08:45 AMShiv Sena To Send Notices To Rebels
The Shiv Sena will also send notices today to 16 rebel MLAs, asking them to respond by Monday, said party MP Arvind Sawant.
-
08:38 AMRebels Want To Break Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray
Earlier on Friday, Thackeray said the rebel MLAs, who are camping in Assam's Guwahati, "want to break the party". Click here to read the full story.
-
08:35 AMUddhav Thackeray's Key Meet Today
Uddhav Thackeray will chair national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena today at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Thackeray, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, will attend the meeting virtually.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has been reduced to a minority in the Shiv Sena following the revolt by Eknath Shinde, will chair a national executive meeting today in a bid to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. This comes a day after Thackeray, in an emotional address to party workers, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to 'finish off' the Sena, and stressed that he was betrayed by his own people. The Sena, meanwhile, in a last-ditch effort to save the MVA government, has decided to send notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday. The party has also sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them for their revolt.