Maharashtra Crisis: BJP Seeks Floor Test As Shinde Camp Swells; MVA On Verge Of Collapse | Highlights

03:56 PM

Return To Mumbai, We'll Find A Solution: Uddhav Thackeray To Rebels

Many of you are in touch with us, you're still in Shiv Sena at heart. Family members of some MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me... Every day new information is coming out about the MLAs trapped in Guwahati for last few days. As Shiv Sena's family head I respect your sentiments, get rid of confusion... we'll sit together and find a way out of this... if you come forward and speak, we'll find a way out, Uddhav Thackeray appeals to rebels.