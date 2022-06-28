Maharashtra Crisis: BJP Seeks Floor Test As Shinde Camp Swells; MVA On Verge Of Collapse | Highlights

-
10:47 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
We've given a letter to Mahrashtra Gov & told him that the 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they don't want to be with NCP,Cong govt; it shows MVA govt has lost the majority. We've requested Gov to direct CM to immediately prove his majority through Floor test: Devendra Fadnavis
-
10:47 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
A letter in circulation on social media about Maharashtra Governor asking for a Floor test in the Legislative Assembly on 30th June is fake: Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
-
10:41 PMFadnavis calls for floor test
We have given a letter to the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate Floor test: Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra LoP and BJP leader, in Mumbai
-
10:40 PMFloor test likely in Maharashtra tomorrow
Eight independent MLAs have sent an email to the registered email address of the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate floor test. LoP Devendra Fadnavis will further process the demand in his meeting with the governor: Sources
-
10:39 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai
-
09:22 PMEknath Shinde attacks Thackeray
On one hand, your son (Aditya Thackeray) & spokesperson (Sanjay Raut) often used abusive language against Shiv Sena MLAs & on other hand they are seeking their (CM Thackeray) support to save anti-Hindu MVA govt, tweets rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, tweets rebel MLA Eknath Shinde
एका बाजूला आपल्या पुत्राने व प्रवक्त्याने वंदनीय बाळासाहेबांच्या शिवसैनिकांना डुकरं,नाल्याचीघाण,रेडा,कुत्रे,जाहील व मृतदेह म्हणायचे,त्यांचा बाप काढायचा तर दुसऱ्या बाजूला मात्र हिंदूविरोधी मविआसरकार वाचवण्यासाठी याच आमदारांना समेटाची हाक द्यायची,याचा अर्थ काय?#donttrickmaharashtra— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 28, 2022
-
09:19 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
There will be state cabinet meeting again, tomorrow, June 29 & time for that will be confirmed by the night. As far as the state government is concerned, everything is normal there: Maharashtra minister & Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai
-
06:45 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
A state cabinet meeting will take place tomorrow as well. Everything is normal in the government: Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai
-
06:44 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
There is no need to talk about it (Maharashtra political crisis). All our support is intact. One support is in the form of physical presence here. The other support is in the form of electronic media or email: Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh after the state cabinet meeting
-
05:53 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra state cabinet meeting begins in Mumbai.
-
05:21 PMFadnavis meets JP Nadda amid Maharashtra crisis
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the residence of party president JP Nadda in Delhi
#WATCH BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the residence of party president JP Nadda in Delhi pic.twitter.com/1gebzbn1nq— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
-
05:21 PMNCP's Supriya Sule on Maharashtra Political Crisis
I am very proud of CM Uddhav Thackeray. Today, in the absence of Balasaheb, he (Uddhav) has made a sensitive appeal to his MLAs...I am not an astrologer, but I feel that if someone from family has left, then the whole family should try to bring them back: NCP leader Supriya Sule
-
04:01 PMShinde Carrying Balasaheb Thackeray's Ideology Forward: Rebel Sena MLA
We have come to Guwahati, along with Eknath Shinde, out of our own volition. He is carrying forward the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray honestly. We request the public and Shiv Sainiks to not fall for such rumours and misinformation being spread, says rebel Shiv Sena leader Suhas Kande.
-
03:56 PMReturn To Mumbai, We'll Find A Solution: Uddhav Thackeray To Rebels
Many of you are in touch with us, you're still in Shiv Sena at heart. Family members of some MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me... Every day new information is coming out about the MLAs trapped in Guwahati for last few days. As Shiv Sena's family head I respect your sentiments, get rid of confusion... we'll sit together and find a way out of this... if you come forward and speak, we'll find a way out, Uddhav Thackeray appeals to rebels.
-
02:52 PMED Sends 2nd Summon To Sanjay Raut
The ED has sent a second summon to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, asking him to appear before them on 1 July in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
-
02:06 PMMaharashtra Cabinet Meet At 5 PM
Maharashtra cabinet meeting will now happen at 5 pm, says CMO.
-
02:03 PMDevendra Fadnavis Reaches Delhi
Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Delhi airport.
-
01:51 PMEknath Shinde To Return To Mumbai Soon
Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he will return to Mumbai soon. He also asked Shiv Sena to disclose the names of his group MLAs who are reportedly in contact with it.
-
01:07 PMCM Thackeray's Key Meet At 2.30 pm Today
Uddhav Thackeray will hold a cabinet meeting at 2:30 pm today. However, Thackeray and Ajit Pawar will not be physically present in the Cabinet meeting, reports ANI.
-
01:04 PMPolitical Situation In Maharashtra Is Unstable: BJP
The political situation in Maharashtra is unstable right now. MVA government is in minority. They are issuing 200-300 GRs every day. It's public money. I've requested the state Governor about it and he has asked govt to investigate it, says BJP leader Pravin Darekar
-
12:41 PMBaahubali-styled Poster Appears In Assam
A Baahubali-styled poster appeared in Assam today. The poster read, "Sara desh dekh raha hai, Guwahati mein chhupe gaddaron ko, maaf nahi karegi janta aise farzi makkaron ko."
-
12:16 PMBJP Doesn't Need To Prove Majority Now: BJP
BJP doesn't need to prove the majority as of now. We are waiting for MVA to declare that they don't have the numbers, says BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.
-
12:15 PMWe're In Wait And Watch Mode: BJP
We had clarified yesterday as well that we will hold another core team meeting in the days to come, keeping in mind its necessity - if any. We will deliberate and make a decision. Right now we are in wait and watch mode, says BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.
-
11:27 AMEknath Shinde to Hold Meeting With Rebels At Noon Today
Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting with the rebel MLAs in Guwahati at 12 pm today. The meeting will be held to decide on the future strategy.
-
10:35 AMOrder To Rest There Till July 11: Sanjay Raut on SC order
It's an order for them to rest there (in Guwahati) till July 11. There is no work for them in Maharashtra, said Sanjay Raut today when asked about the Supreme Court order of allowing rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 11.
-
10:20 AM15-16 Rebel MLAs In Touch With Us: Aaditya Thackeray
There are two groups of people in Guwahati, there’s a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us… The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage and morality. They conceived entire conspiracy when CM (Uddhav Thackeray) was incapacitated as a CM to work 24×7; even then he was working. Whoever wants to come back, our doors are open, said Aaditya Thackeray yesterday.
-
10:01 AMMore MLAs To Join Rebel Camp: Report
According to a report by India Today, the strength of the rebel camp in Assam might increase today as another Shiv Sena leader is expected to switch sides.
-
09:26 AMSanjay Raut's Cryptic Tweet Ahead Of Appearing Before ED
"'Jahalat' is a kind of death and 'Jahil' people are like moving corpses," tweeted Sanjay Raut today hours ahead of appearing before the ED in a money laundering case. Click here to read more.
-
09:03 AMGovernor Seeks Details Of Govt Orders Issued From June 22-24
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari yesterday wrote a letter to the state chief secretary, asking the state government to provide complete information of all Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued by the state government from June 22-24.
-
09:02 AMBreather For Shinde Camp From SC
Yesterday, the Shinde camp got a relief from the Supreme Court after it kept abeyance their disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11.
-
09:00 AMThackeray Govt Snaps Portfolios Of Rebels
The Uddhav Thackeray government yesterday snapped the portfolios of rebel ministers and handed them over to other ministers in the MVA government. Now, Shiv Sena has just four cabinet ministers, including Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.
