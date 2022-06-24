Maharashtra Crisis: Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde Says Not In Contact With Any National Party | As It Happened

The ongoing political impasse in Maharashtra has continued to intensify as Eknath Shinde and his rebel group continue to push the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the brink of a collapse. As many as 37 rebel MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, have declared Shinde as their legislative leader in a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Their response came after the Sena leadership moved a resolution seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs, including. The rebel leaders want Sena to quit the MVA alliance, which also includes the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. It should be noted that both the NCP and Congress have backed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, expressing hopes that the MVA alliance can prove a majority in the 288-member House.