Maharashtra Crisis: Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde Says Not In Contact With Any National Party | As It Happened

06:46 PMNo National Party In Contact With Us: Eknath Shinde
A day after claiming that a "powerful national party" was supporting his group of MLAs in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Friday said no national party is in contact with them.
03:52 PMNCP Leaders To Meet Uddhav Thackeray Today: Ajit Pawar
NCP leaders will go to meet CM at 6.30 pm today at Matoshree (Thackeray residence). Our stand is the same as yesterday. We will try to keep the government stable, says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
03:41 PMMVA Earning Trust Of People: Congress
From the day Uddhav Thackeray took over as Maharashtra CM, BJP is using all its resources, muscle power,with a single objective to oust him from power... MVA government is gradually earning the trust of the common people but it can't be digested by BJP, says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,
02:51 PMShiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande Joins Rebels
Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande today joined other rebel MLAs at Guwahati hotel.
02:49 PMRebels Release New Image
Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs with Eknath Shinde at a Guwahati hotel.
02:48 PMBJP Destabilising Oppn Govts: Tejashwi Yadav
BJP is destabilising non-BJP state governments by all means. Whatever's happening in Maharashtra seems pre-planned. Either they pressurise, scare or they buy. Even in Bihar, people rejected BJP but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was pressurised and same happened in the state, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
01:49 PMUddhav Thackeray Should Come To Assam For Vacation: Himanata Sarma
He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation, says Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma.
01:47 PMShiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray reaches Shiv Sena Bhawan
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has arrived at the Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai.
01:24 PMShiv Sena Supporters Throw At Eknath Shinde's Poster
Shiv Sena supporters today were seen throwing black ink and eggs at a poster of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde.
#WATCH Shiv Sena supporters throw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, also raise slogans against him, in Nashik pic.twitter.com/DUtKE2R2S5— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022
01:07 PMMVA Govt Will Complete Rest Of 2.5 Years: Sanjay Raut
We won't relent... we'll win on floor of the house (State Assembly). If this battle is fought on roads, we'll win that too. We gave opportunity to those who left, now it's too late. I challenge them to come on floor of the house. MVA government will complete rest of 2.5 years, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
12:49 PMWill Floor Test: Sanjay Raut
We will win on the Floor of the House, we won't give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai... CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar ji are in constant touch. All leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are in touch with each other, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
12:07 PMBJP Holds Key Meet At Devendra Fadnavis's Residence
BJP leader Pravin Darekar and other party leaders today met Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai.
12:03 PMSanjay Raut Meets Sharad Pawar
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
11:15 AMUddhav Thackeray's Time Is Up: Ramdas Athawale
Uddhav Thackeray's time is up. Most MLAs will go with Eknath Shinde (rebel Shiv Sena MLA) and he will form government with BJP, says Ramdas Athawale.
11:14 AMNo Central Minister Is Giving Threats: BJP
No central minister is giving threats. BJP is not trying to destabilise the government. This is an internal matter of the Shiv Sena. BJP is only in wait and watch position, BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve responds to Sanjay Raut.
10:32 AMSena Leader From Thackeray Camp Detained By Assam Police
The Assam Police on Friday detained Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara, who was present near Radisson Blu hotel to urge party MLAs lodged at the hotel to return to Maharashtra.
10:30 AMProcess Underway To Disqualify 12 Rebels: Sanjay Raut
Eknath Shinde faction that's challenging us must realise that Shiv Sena workers are yet to come on the roads. Such battles are fought either through law or on the roads. If need be then our workers would come on the roads. Process underway to disqualify 12 MLAs (of Eknath Shinde faction), their numbers are only on the papers. Shiv Sena is a big ocean such waves come and go, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
09:52 AMShiv Sena's Calls Key Meet
The Shiv Sena has called a meeting of the party's district presidents at Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai. The meeting, which will be held at 12 pm, will be chaired by Uddhav Thackeray, reports ANI.
09:40 AMA Central Minister Has Warned Sharad Pawar...: Sanjay Raut
A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save MVA government, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA government survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable, tweets Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
08:58 AMStrength Of Eknath Shinde Camp To Cross 50 Today
The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today, reports ANI.
08:32 AMUddhav Ji Never Responded To Us: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA
If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA. We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it, says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat.
08:21 AMCongress, NCP Trying To Eliminate Shiv Sena: Rebel MLA
Many times in the past MLAs informed Uddhav ji that whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena. Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them, says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat.
08:08 AMFloor Test Only Way To Prove If MVA Is In Minority: Sharad Pawar
The only way to prove if Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government is in minority is through floor test in the state legislative assembly, said NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday evening. Click here to read the full story.
08:07 AM37 Rebel MLAs Declare Shinde As Their Leader
As many as 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature. This came after Zirwal approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party.
The ongoing political impasse in Maharashtra has continued to intensify as Eknath Shinde and his rebel group continue to push the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the brink of a collapse. As many as 37 rebel MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, have declared Shinde as their legislative leader in a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Their response came after the Sena leadership moved a resolution seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs, including. The rebel leaders want Sena to quit the MVA alliance, which also includes the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. It should be noted that both the NCP and Congress have backed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, expressing hopes that the MVA alliance can prove a majority in the 288-member House.