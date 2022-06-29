Maharashtra Crisis: MVA To Face Floor Test Tomorrow; SC Allows Jailed Ministers To Vote | Highlights

08:44 PM

Maharashtra political crisis

Supreme Court asks Sr adv Neeraj Kishan Kaul - how many MLAs are in the dissident group? Adv Kaul says out of 55, 39 MLAs, that is why the great nervousness to face the Floor Test.

Rebel MLAs are not leaving Shiv Sena. We're the Shiv Sena, we have an overwhelming majority -he says