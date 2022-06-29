Maharashtra Crisis: MVA To Face Floor Test Tomorrow; SC Allows Jailed Ministers To Vote | Highlights

-
09:46 PMCM Uddhav Thackeray after SC setback
I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal: CM Thackeray
-
09:41 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray: Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray
-
09:27 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Since Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, both the agencies are directed to escort them to the Assembly to participate in the floor test and bring them back to the judicial custody.
-
09:27 PMSC allows Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik to vote in floor test
Supreme Court allows jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.
-
09:27 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Supreme Court issues notice on Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea and says that tomorrow's floor test will be subject to the outcome of the present petition. Court to hear his plea on July 11th.
-
09:12 PMSC on Floor Test
We have drafted this short order. We are not staying the floor test. We are issuing notice. You can file counter. We will hear on merits along with other cases on July 11. The result of tomorrow will depend on final outcome of this petition.
-
08:47 PMSC to pronounce order at 9 pm
Supreme Court reserves the order on plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30th.
-
08:47 PMSecurity beefed up in Mumbai
Precuationary security arrangement in view of MLAs returning & Floor Test - 20 officers of DCP level & above, 45 ACP level officers, 225 Police Inspectors, 725 API/PSI, 2500 Police personnel, 1250 LPC personnel, 10 companies of SRPF & 750 personnel as addl forces: Mumbai Polic
-
08:45 PMSG starts arguments
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta starts arguments for the Governor of Maharashtra. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta - First of all, the argument that this court has interdicted the Speaker is wrong. It is not this order but the law which has interdicted him.
-
08:45 PMSC hearing against floor test
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs group, starts arguments. He says whenever Supreme Court has sat this late, it is never to stop a Floor Test, it is to conduct a Floor Test. This is the first time a request is made to stop a Floor Test.
-
08:44 PMMaharashtra political crisis
Supreme Court asks Sr adv Neeraj Kishan Kaul - how many MLAs are in the dissident group? Adv Kaul says out of 55, 39 MLAs, that is why the great nervousness to face the Floor Test.
Rebel MLAs are not leaving Shiv Sena. We're the Shiv Sena, we have an overwhelming majority -he says
-
08:44 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Sr adv Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Eknath Shinde, says CM's reluctance to face Floor Test will be prima facie construed that he lost the majority in House. The underlying objective of the Floor Test is to uphold political accountability&political morality,&SC has held that.
-
08:42 PMMaharashtra Cabinet Meet
In last 3 min of meeting,CM expressed his thoughts. He expressed gratitude&said that we cooperated with him, he had no administrative experience. He asked us to forgive him if he made a mistake...Issues of Floor Test or resignation didn't come up: Maharashtra min Rajendra Shingne
-
06:01 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Adv Singhvi says - The people who have changed sides and defected cannot represent the will of the people. Can't the Governor trust the Court to not call a Floor Test tomorrow? Will heavens fall if there is no Floor Test tomorrow?
-
06:01 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Adv Singhvi says - While the matter is waiting for adjudication before the Supreme Court, how can the Governor who just recovered from COVID, after a meeting with the Leader of Opposition, ask for a Floor Test the next day?
-
06:01 PMWe are not rebels, says Eknath Shinde
We are not rebels. We are Shiv Sena. We are carrying forward the agenda and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. We will work for the Hindutva ideology and development of the state: Eknath Shinde, at Guwahati airport
-
06:01 PMWill reach Mumbai tomorrow, says Eknath Shinde
We will reach Mumbai tomorrow and participate in the Trust Vote. After that, a meeting of the Legislative Party will be held, following this the further course of action will be decided: Eknath Shinde, at Guwahati airport
-
06:00 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Supreme Court Bench asks him - The disqualification case is pending before us, we will decide whether the notice is valid or not? But how is this affecting the Floor Test?
-
05:59 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Sunil Prabhu's lawyer submits - The voting (in Floor Test) should not take place before the Speaker's decision. After his decision, the number of members of the House will change
-
05:59 PMSC hearing against Floor test begins
Supreme Court starts hearing plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30th.
-
05:10 PMCabinet meeting begins
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray along with other ministers arrive at Mantrayala in Mumbai for a cabinet meeting.
-
05:09 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Rebel Maharashtra MLAs reach Guwahati airport after leaving from Radisson Blu hotel.
#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs leave from Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/KbxYgW4sax— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
-
04:49 PMCM Thackeray to convene Cabinet meeting shortly
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray leave from their residence for a cabinet meeting to be held today evening in Mantralaya, Mumbai
-
04:48 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Rebel Maharashtra MLAs return to Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati after visiting Kamakhya Temple in Assam.
#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs return to Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati after visiting Kamakhya Temple here. pic.twitter.com/IK2ApMWfdS— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
-
04:02 PMDevendra Fadnavis Speaks To Raj Thackeray
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis spoke with MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone, asking for help in Floor Test scheduled for tomorrow. Thackeray agreed and said that the party will vote.
-
03:53 PMThackeray's Cabinet Meet 'Utterly Wrong': BJP
Cabinet meeting of a minority government of the state is utterly wrong. It's akin to a political sin, says BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.
-
03:40 PMCan Thackeray Govt Survive Floor Test?
Can the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government survive the floor test in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly? Click here to read more
-
02:49 PMCongress Meet Underway In Mumbai Ahead Of Floor Test
A meeting of Congress leaders is underway in Mumbai to discuss the party's strategy for floor test. Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kedar, Charan Singh Sapra and Nitin Raut are attending the meeting.
-
02:48 PMUddhav Thackeray's Cabinet Meet At 5 PM Today
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair the cabinet meeting at 5 pm today, says CMO.
-
01:54 PMHave 2/3 Majority With Us: Eknath Shinde
We will reach Mumbai tomorrow. 50 MLAs are with us. We've 2/3 majority. We are not worried about any floor test. We will pass all things and no one can stop us. In democracy majority matters and we're having that, says Eknath Shinde.
-
01:17 PMNawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh Move SC To Attend Floor Test
NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who are lodged in jail, have moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to attend the floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow. The court has agreed to hear their plea today evening.
-
12:51 PMEknath Shinde, Rebels Visit Kamakhya Temple
Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.
-
12:44 PMThe Raj Thackeray Factor In Battle For 'Real Shiv Sena'
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to play key role in Maharashtra crisis? Click here to read the complete story.
-
12:08 PMNo Problem With BJP Coming To Power: Independent MLA Rajendra Raut
I'm with BJP since beginning. Devendra Fadnavis took stand for me in the state Assembly... MLAs will get upset if work will not happen in their constituencies. Yes, there is no problem in that (of BJP coming to power in the state), says independent MLA Rajendra Raut.
-
11:40 AMDevendra Fadnavis To Hold High-Level Meet Today
Devendra Fadnavis has called a meeting of BJP leaders at his residence in Mumbai this afternoon, reports ANI.
-
11:39 AMPeople Are With Us, Will Win Floo Test: Rebel MLA
People are with us and we will win the floor test tomorrow and will form the government. There is no need to worry, says rebel leader Gulabrao Patil.
-
11:38 AMBJP Leaders Meet Devendra Fadnavis
BJP leaders, including Girish Mahajan and Shrikant Bhartiya, have arrived at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.
BJP leaders including Girish Mahajan and Shrikant Bhartiya arrive at the residence of LoP and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis pic.twitter.com/GYHuGiRIBD— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
-
11:02 AMAbhishek Singhvi To Appear For Shiv Sena In SC
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear before the Supreme Court for Shiv Sena.
-
10:59 AMSC To Hear Shiv Sena's Plea At 5 PM
Supreme Court has agreed to hear at 5 pm plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.
-
10:51 AMRebel MLAs To Reach Goa In SpiceJet Flight
SpiceJet flight is en-route to Guwahati to take all rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Guwahati to Goa today. Earlier, the SpiceJet flight has taken them from Surat to Guwahati by special charter flight, reports ANI.
-
10:27 AMShiv Sena Moves SC
Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Governor's order to hold a floor test in the assembly.
-
10:25 AMRebels MLAs To Move To Goa Today
Rebel Maharashtra MLAs will be heading to Goa today. 70 rooms booked at Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Goa. They will then fly to Mumbai tomorrow and go directly to the Maharashtra assembly, reports ANI.
-
10:08 AMBJP Assemble MLAs Ahead Of Floor Test
BJP directs its MLAs to assemble at Taj President hotel in Mumbai today evening, reports ANI.
-
10:01 AMMaharashtra Govt Will To SC: Congress
Maharashtra government will have to move Supreme Court against Governor BS Koshyari's letter mandating Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face floor test on Thursday, says Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.
-
09:58 AMWe Will Go To Supreme Court: Sanjay Raut
We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC. The Governor was waiting for this moment only, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
-
09:35 AMEknath Shinde At Kamakhya Temple
Kamakhya Temple management committee welcomed Eknath Shinde.
-
09:18 AMGovernor Koshyari Calls For Special Session Of State Assembly
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also written to Maharashtra assembly secretary Rajendra Bhagwat to call special session at 11 am "with the only agenda of a trust vote against Chief Minister Thackeray" and his government.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/9M5htIIE9R— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
-
09:02 AMWill Go To Mumbai Tomorrow For Floor Test: Eknath Shinde
I'm here to pray for the peace and happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test and follow all the process, said Eknath Shinde after visiting Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.
-
08:59 AMEknath Shinde, 4 Rebels Visit Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati
Eknath Shinde and four rebel MLAs visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati amid buzz over their return to Mumbai.
Top News
-
World
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
Business
-
Entertainment
Maharashtra Crisis: MVA To Face Floor Test Tomorrow; SC Allows Jailed Ministers To Vote | Highlights
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:59 PM IST
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 10:59 PM IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - which consists of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - will face a floor test in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly on June 30, following Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari order to call for a special session with the only agenda of a trust vote. Notably, this came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis met Koshyari, requesting him to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray prove majority in the House. Fadnavis had earlier met BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the saffron party's strategy after Eknath Shinde's revolt.
29 June 2022