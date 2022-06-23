Maharashtra Crisis: MVA Will Back Uddhav Thackeray, Says Sharad Pawar | As It Happened

01:14 PM

Rebel Sena leaders in a letter shared by Eknath Shinde

When Hindutva and Ram Mandir are crucial issues for the party, then why did the party stop us from visiting Ayodhya. MLAs were called & were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

While we weren't able to meet the CM, people from our 'real opposition'-- the Congress & the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him & even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies.

Despite having a Shiv Sena CM in the state the party MLAs didn't use to get the opportunity to visit Varsha Bungalow (CM's residence). People around the CM used to decide if we can meet him or not. We felt we were insulted.