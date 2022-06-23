Maharashtra Crisis: MVA Will Back Uddhav Thackeray, Says Sharad Pawar | As It Happened

-
08:02 PMMVA has decided to back Uddhav Thackeray: Sharad Pawar
MVA decided to back CM Uddhav Thackeray. I believe once the (Shiv Sena) MLAs return to Mumbai the situation will change. Everyone knows how the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were taken to Gujarat and then Assam. We don't have to take the names of all those assisting them... Assam government is helping them. I don't need to take any names further, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
-
07:29 PMNo question of proving majority: NCP
There is no question of proving majority as of now, MVA has majority and is still in power. It's just that some Shiv Sena MLAs have gone to another state after being unhappy but we are confident that Shiv Sena will succeed in bringing them back, says NCP leader Jayant Patil.
-
07:06 PMWe stand with Uddhav Thackeray: NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal
We stand with CM Uddhav Thackeray and will support him till the last moment... We have numbers for the govt as no MLA of Shiv Sena has resigned nor Shiv Sena has expelled anyone from the party, says NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.
-
07:04 PMWe will stand with Uddhav Thackeray: Ajit Pawar
We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray ji till the end. We are keeping an eye on the current political situation. It is the responsibility of all the three parties (NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena) to save the government. Only Sanjay Raut knows why he made such a statement (Shiv Sena mulling to exit MVA), says Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
-
06:29 PMDoors still open for talks: Sanjay Raut
The doors are still open for talks... discussions can lead the way, tweets Sanjay Raut.
-
05:34 PMNobody can stop them...: NCP
If what Sanjay Raut said is correct... if they (Shiv Sena) want to go on that path (exit MVA) then they should talk to our leader NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Nobody can stop them, every party can go on their own path, says NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal.
-
05:19 PMSend rebels to Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Instead of Assam, send them (rebel MLAs) to Bengal. We'll give them good hospitality... After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
-
05:18 PMWe want justice for Uddhav Thackeray: Mamata Banerjee
We want justice for Uddhav Thackeray and all. Today (BJP) you're in power and using money, muscle, mafia power. But one day you have to go. Someone can break your party too. This is wrong and I don’t support it, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
-
04:32 PMWon't comment on it yet, says NCP after Sanjay Raut's exiting MVA remark
Maharashtra | They may have thought of something and said it. We will speak to them. They have not said anything to us directly. We won't comment on it yet: NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sanjay Raut's statement that Shiv Sena is party mulling stepping out of MVA
-
04:30 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Mumbai | NCP leader Praful Patel arrives at YB Chavan Centre for a meeting of party MLAs over the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra. Party chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the meeting.
-
04:30 PMWe stand firm with Uddhav Thackeray: NCP
"Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," tweets NCP leader Jayant Patil
-
04:30 PMWith Shiv Sena to stop BJP from coming to power: Congress
We're with them (Shiv Sena) to stop BJP from coming to power. This game is happening due to ED...Congress is ready for Floor test. We're with MVA & will remain. If they(Shiv Sena)want to form an alliance with anyone, we don't have a problem: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
-
04:30 PMForcibly taken to Surat, alleges Sena MLA
We were forcibly taken to Surat, I tried to run away but was caught by Surat police. Despite having no complications, doctors told me that I had a heart attack. 300-350 police personnel were keeping an eye on us: Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh
-
04:29 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
After allegations of Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh that he was forcibly taken to Surat, rebel leader Eknath Shinde camp releases earlier pictures of Nitin Deshmukh with other rebel MLAs
-
04:28 PMCongress calls meeting of MLAs
Mumbai: Congress calls meeting of its leaders at Sahyadri guest house at 4pm, today, after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said of mulling exiting MVA, if all party MLAs want that. Senior Congress leaders incl HK Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole & Ashok Chavan to attend meeting
-
04:25 PMGoa CM Pramod Sawant on Maharashtra Political Crisi
Panaji | Our Maharashtra leader Devendra Fadnavis and all our central leaders are keeping an eye on it. He (Devendra Fadanvis) is capable to take a decision in the interest of the state: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the political situation in Maharashtra
-
04:23 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
At least 18 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai and several of those will return soon: Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP
-
01:18 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis: Fadnavis for CM posters seen in Aurangabad
BJP puts up a poster, which reads "Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue to be upon us and Devendra ji come to offer prayers to you in Pandharpur, after becoming the CM."
-
01:14 PMRebel Sena leaders in a letter shared by Eknath Shinde
When Hindutva and Ram Mandir are crucial issues for the party, then why did the party stop us from visiting Ayodhya. MLAs were called & were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.
While we weren't able to meet the CM, people from our 'real opposition'-- the Congress & the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him & even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies.
Despite having a Shiv Sena CM in the state the party MLAs didn't use to get the opportunity to visit Varsha Bungalow (CM's residence). People around the CM used to decide if we can meet him or not. We felt we were insulted.
ही आहे आमदारांची भावना... pic.twitter.com/U6FxBzp1QG— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 23, 2022
-
12:53 PMJayant Patil on Maharashtra Political Crisis
I don't think that to form govt in one state, you can show your strength in another state. He (rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde) has to come here to show his MLAs to Governor...thereafter Governor will take the necessary decision: Jayanti Patil, NCP
-
12:05 PMNo meeting by CM today, says Sanjay Raut
CM won't hold any meeting today, some MLAs are going to Varsha Bungalow for official work. Nitin Deshmukh (who returned to Nagpur from Surat yesterday and alleged abduction attempts) will hold a press conference: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
-
12:05 PMTMC protests outside Guwahati hotel
TMC leaders & workers protesting outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati are being detained by Police. A worker says, "Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But CM is busy toppling Maharashtra Govt".
#WATCH | Members and workers of Assam unit of TMC protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying.— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
Party's state president Ripun Bora is leading the protest here. pic.twitter.com/rfoD0fQSKU
-
12:04 PMAssam minister reaches Guwahati hotel to meet rebel Sena MLAs
Assam Minister Ashok Singhal arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, are staying.
-
12:04 PMShiv Sena MLAs at Guwahati hotel
Sada Sarvankar and Mangesh Kudalkar - two Shiv Sena MLAs, who were reported to have left Mumbai last night also seen with Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, Assam. Rebel Maharashtra MLAs camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati meet former MoS Home and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar.
#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati meet former MoS Home and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar. pic.twitter.com/SoEQNt9sPZ— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
-
12:03 PMTotal 42 MLAs with Eknath Shinde at Guwahati hotel
A total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. This includes 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs: Sources
-
12:03 PMThose leaving party under ED pressure are not Balasaheb's Bhakt: Sanjay Raut
He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt. We're true Balasaheb Bhakts...even we've ED pressure but will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray...When floor test happens everyone will see who's positive and who is negative...: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
-
12:03 PM20 MLAs in touch with us: Sanjay Raut
I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day...About 20 MLAs are in touch with us...when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
-
12:02 PM3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp
Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.
#WATCH | Assam: Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AkYfw15nhV— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
-
12:02 PMMeeting underway NCP, Congress and Sena leaders
Mumbai | A meeting is underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad & party leader Sunil Tatkare. The meeting is taking place at the residence of the NCP chief.
-
12:02 PMDespite floods, BJP busy in toppling Maharashtra government
If there's a crisis, it's that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There're floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, announce special package but he's busy toppling Maharashtra govt, or in Gujarat elections...Only power is everything for BJP: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
-
12:01 PMSena supporters receive Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri
Shiv Sena workers, supporters showered petals and raised slogans in support of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray when he left with his family from his official residence 'Versha Bungalow', last night amid political instability in the state.
#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers, supporters showered petals and raised slogans in support of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray when he left with his family from his official residence 'Versha Bungalow', last night amid political instability in the state pic.twitter.com/QsZSDQEoiq— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
Maharashtra Crisis: MVA Will Back Uddhav Thackeray, Says Sharad Pawar | As It Happened
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 09:28 PM IST
The political turmoil in Maharashtra on Thursday intensified further with seven more Shiv Sena MLAs joining the party's rebellious group led by state minister Eknath Shinde. Three more Sena MLAs have reached the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati today where the rebel MLAs have been camping since Wednesday. Earlier yesterday night, four MLAs of Shiv Sena reached Guwahati to extend their support to Eknath Shinde, who was at the centre of the Maharashtra political crisis, further deepening the political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Moreover, a resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' along with his family members on Wednesday hours after he expressed his readiness to step down if rebel MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand.