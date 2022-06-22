Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray Will Remain CM, Says Sanjay Raut | As it happened

-
09:29 PMUddhav Thackeray will remain CM, says Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut.
08:39 PMAshok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Uddhav Thackeray shortly
Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat to meet Uddhav Thackeray shortly at his Versha Bungalow in Mumbai, reports ANI.
08:38 PMEssential to get out of unnatural alliance: Eknath Shinde
It's essential to get out of the unnatural alliance for the survival of the party, tweets Eknath Shinde.
08:28 PMShiv Sena will never split, say party workers
Shiv Sena will never split. We stand behind Uddhav ji. What Eknath Shinde has done is not right, say party workers in Mumbai.
07:49 PMSupriya Sule shows thumbs up after meeting Uddhav Thackeray
NCP leader Supriya Sule shows thumbs up after meeting Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
#WATCH NCP leader Supriya Sule shows thumbs up after meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The meeting between NCP's Sharad Pawar and CM Thackeray lasted around an hour. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/3LGjf279M9— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
07:48 PMUddhav Thackeray greets his supporters
Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters.
#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out to greet his supporters after his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule at his residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dXTCO53YNa— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
06:51 PMInternal issue of Shiv Sena: Congress MP KC Venugopal
It's an internal issue of Shiv Sena and the party leadership can sort it out easily. The problem is the BJP's attitude of using money and agencies to poach the MLAs. I think Shiv Sena will survive, says Congress MP KC Venugopal.
06:27 PMSharad Pawar reaches Uddhav Thackeray's residence
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at the residence of Uddhav Thackeray.
06:12 PMReceived people's love in last 2 years: Uddhav Thackeray
CM posts will come and go but the real asset is the affection of the people. In the past 2 years, I was fortunate enough to get a lot of affection from people, says Uddhav Thackeray.
05:56 PMReady to resign: Uddhav Thackeray
If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri. But when my own people (MLAs) don't want me what I can say. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face, says Uddhav Thackeray.
05:55 PMSharad Pawar made me the CM: Uddhav Thackeray
When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn't even prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me, says Uddhav Thackeray
05:50 PMI don't want to get into what's happening: Uddhav Thackeray
I don't want to get into what is happening with our MLAs and where they are going or where they are being taken, says Uddhav Thackeray.
05:50 PM'Hindutva' is our life: Uddhav Thackeray
Some people say that it's not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. They should tell what were the thoughts of Bala Saheb. This is the same Shiv Sena that it was at his time 'Hindutva' is our life, says Uddhav Thackeray.
05:49 PMI could not meet people in past: Uddhav Thackeray
It's true that I could not meet people in the last few months due to my surgery and health condition. But now, I have started meeting people, says Uddhav Thackeray.
05:48 PMUddhav Thackeray's address begins
Uddhav Thackeray's Facebook address has begun.
05:15 PMUddhav Thackeray to speak shortly
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Facebook address will begin shortly.
04:40 PMUddhav Thackeray to address people at 5 pm today
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to interact with the public through Facebook Live at 5pm today.
03:31 PMKaziranga a good place to visit, Sanjay Raut's swipe at rebel MLAs
Kaziranga is a good place to visit. The area is also receiving good rainfall. Those who want to see nature can go there: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about Maharashtra MLAs camping in Guwahati, Assam
03:31 PMCongress' Balasaheb Thorat on Maharashtra Political Crisis
No difficulties, everything will be alright. Govt will continue: Maharashtra Min & Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat when asked about Maharashtra Political Crisis & if Govt will continue for 5 yrs "No. No discussion is needed," on if the political crisis was discussed in cabinet meeting.
03:30 PMShiv Sena MLA alleges kidnapping
Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh - who returned to Nagpur from Surat - says, "...100-150 Policemen took me to a hospital & pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray
#WATCH | Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh - who returned to Nagpur from Surat - says, "...100-150 Policemen took me to a hospital & pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray" pic.twitter.com/r1uSOMK0IS— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
03:29 PMAbsentees will be dealt as per constitutional provisions
The letter also warns that if someone remains absent from the meeting without proper reason and prior information, they should keep in mind that action will be initiated to cancel their membership as per constitutional provisions
03:28 PMShiv Sena issues letter to all MLAs asking them to be present for meeting today evening
Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu issues a letter to all party MLAs, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held today evening. Letter states that if someone remains absent, it'll be considered that the said MLA has decided to quit the party voluntarily
02:16 PMNot decided future course of action, Eknath Shinde
As far as current political situation is concerned, I'd say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or CM. We have not decided on the future course of action: Eknath Shinde
02:15 PMNot holding talks with BJP, says Eknath Shinde
Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde to ANI
02:15 PMNo discussions on current situation, Maha Minister after Cabinet meet
Maharashtra | Cabinet ministers & senior leaders of the MVA govt come out after attending the Cabinet meeting in Mantralaya, Mumbai. Only the Cabinet agenda was discussed, and no discussion on the present political situation took place: State Cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh
02:14 PMSanjay Raut on reports stating Uddhav Thackeray will resign today
I'm going to Varsha Bungalow. I'll meet CM but whatever has to be done will be decided by Maha Vikas Aghadi together. Unless the MLAs are back in Mumbai, no decision will be made: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about speculations that Uddhav Thackeray will resign as CM
02:13 PMCongress, NCP to extend full support to MVA, says Kamal Nath
Congress and NCP will extend full support to MVA government. I also had a word with Sharad Pawar Ji who told me that NCP will continue supporting MVA...no other intent. I'm sure Shiv Sena rebels will not taint the state of Shivaji Maharaj: Maharashtra Congress observer Kamal Nath
02:13 PMSanjay Raut on alleged kidnapping of MLAs
When such a situation forms in any state, Vidhan Sabha is dissolved. Attempts being made to kidnap MLAs & take them outside. You would've heard MLA Nitin Deshmukh, how was he thrashed, wrongfully hospitalised, teated & injected. He says it was an attempt to murder him:Sanjay Raut
02:12 PMUddhav's cabinet meeting ends
Mumbai: State cabinet meeting concludes, NCP Ministers leave from the venue.
01:40 PMState cabinet meeting begins
The key cabinet meeting of Uddhav Thackeray has begun. Thackeray, who is infected with COVID-19, is attending the meeting via video conferencing.
01:00 PMUddhav Thackeray tests COVID positive, says Kamal Nath
"Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID19," says Congress Observer for the state, Kamal Nath
#WATCH | Mumbai: "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for #COVID19," says Congress Observer for the state, Kamal Nath. pic.twitter.com/wl22yJkXXt— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
12:59 PMCongress MLAs meet amid crisis in the state
A meeting of Congress party was held at the residence of minister and party leader Balasaheb Thorat today, amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.
#WATCH | Mumbai: A meeting of Congress party was held at the residence of minister and party leader Balasaheb Thorat today, amid the ongoing political crisis in the state. pic.twitter.com/qx6eyYnid0— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
12:59 PMShiv Sena women workers break down
Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state
12:59 PMDemocracy diminishing in the country, says Ashok Gehlot amid Maharashtra Crisis
Democracy is diminishing in the country in name of Hindutva, people aren't understanding now but they'll regret it later. These people (BJP) are doing horse-trading & bringing down the govts while the law & order situation remains fragile & economy weakens: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state pic.twitter.com/8tzXK5Urw6— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
12:57 PMSharad Pawar meets leaders amid ongoing impasse
NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches YB Chavan centre in Mumbai amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. State's HM Dilip Walse Patil and ministers Jayant Patil & Balasaheb Patil met him at his residence earlier this morning
#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches YB Chavan centre in Mumbai amid the ongoing political crisis in #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
State's HM Dilip Walse Patil and ministers Jayant Patil & Balasaheb Patil met him at his residence earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/gksypgOxoz
11:56 AMSanjay Raut hints at the dissolution of the Maharashtra Assembly
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hints at the dissolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweets, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha."
11:56 AMKamal Nath meets Balasaheb Thorat amid Maharashtra Political Crisis
Congress Observer for Maharashtra, Kamal Nath arrives at the residence of CLP leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat. "The kind of politics, that is driven by wealth, in states like Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, is antithetical to the Constitution of India. The rise of such politics sets a dangerous precedent for the future", he said.
महाराष्ट्रातील राजकीय घडामोडींचा प्रवास विधान सभा बरखास्तीचया दिशेने..— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 22, 2022
11:55 AMWe might lose power but we'll continue to fight: Sanjay Raut
Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we'll struggle consistently, at most we might lose power but we'll continue to fight: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
11:55 AMHad a conversation with Shinde, says Sanjay Raut
Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend, we've worked together for decades. It's neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning & the party chief was intimated about it: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
10:49 AMMaharashtra Guv Down With Covid, Admitted To Hospital
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai.
10:20 AMBanner supporting Shiv Sena seen outside Sanjay Raut's house
A banner, reading 'Your arrogance would last 4 days, our kingship is inherited', seen outside the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. The banner has been put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Deepmala Badhe.
Maharashtra | A banner, reading 'Your arrogance would last 4 days, our kingship is inherited', seen outside the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
The banner has been put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Deepmala Badhe. pic.twitter.com/N4WkJA0riB
09:58 AMUddhav Thackeray calls cabinet meet at 1 pm today to discuss ongoing political crisis in state
Amid a political turmoil in Maharashtra that has put up a question mark on the survival of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a State Cabinet meeting at 1 pm on Wednesday. This comes as speculation is rife that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
09:58 AMMaharashtra Congress MLAs meet to discuss ongoing crisis
Amid the political turmoil in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Maharashtra Congress MLAs held a meeting at Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by Maharashtra Congress-incharge HK Patil. In the meeting, 42 out of 44 Congress MLAs were present, along with party leaders Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan and others.
09:55 AMKamal Nath to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray today
A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party to take place today in the presence of AICC Observer for the state Kamal Nath. 43 MLAs to be present in the meeting. Kamal Nath and other senior Congress leaders likely to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray after the meeting: Maharashtra Congress.
09:54 AMMaha Home Minister meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Maharastra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil arrives at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
#WATCH | Maharastra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil arrives at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Bhv8gxW2oJ— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
09:14 AMVisuals from Le Meridian hotel in Surat
Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde was seen with party MLAs at a Surat hotel, yesterday, June 21. As of now, Shinde, as per his claim, is with at least 40 MLAs who are camping in Guwahati, Assam.
#WATCH Gujarat | Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde seen with party MLAs at a Surat hotel, yesterday, June 21— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
As of now, Shinde, as per his claim, is with at least 40 MLAs who are camping in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/yvYI4rXbhJ
09:13 AM40 MLAs reach Assam with Eknath Shinde
A group of Maharashtra MLAs arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, upon arrival in Guwahati, said that 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here.
09:13 AMAssam CM seen at hotel where Shiv Sena MLAs are camping
Before the arrival of Maharashtra MLAs at Guwahati airport, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, today morning. The MLAs are staying at this hotel.
#WATCH | A group of Maharashtra MLAs arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, upon arrival in Guwahati, said that 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
Shinde & some other MLAs were unreachable after suspected cross-voting in MLC polls. pic.twitter.com/Fxdd4d5nlC
09:12 AMMaharashtra cabinet meeting scheduled for today at 1 pm
Amid the political crisis in the state, the Maharashtra cabinet will meet today at 1 pm.
09:11 AMAssam BJP MLA receives Shinde, 40 other MLAs of Shiv Sena at Guwahati airport
I came to receive them (Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat, Gujarat). I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program: BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain, in Guwahati, Assam
09:10 AMWill carry Balasaheb's Hindutva, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Assam
"A total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after arriving in Guwahati, Assam
#WATCH | "A total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after arriving in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/YpSrGbJvdt— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
Wed, 22 Jun 2022 10:38 PM IST
22 June 2022