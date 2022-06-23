In New Video, Eknath Shinde Says A Big 'National Party' Has Hailed Our Decision

Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion has pushed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to a brink of collapse, on Thursday said that a big "national party" (Bharatiya Janata Party) has termed his revolt "historic", assuring the rebel lawmakers of all the help.

Shinde's video while addressing the rebel Sena leaders has also gone viral. In the video, the legislators could be seen unanimously authorising Shinde to take further decision on their behalf as their group leader.

"A national party said our decision is 'historic' and they will provide us all help we need," Shinde is saying in the video.

"Our worries and happiness are the same. We are united and victory will be ours. There is a national party, a 'mahashakti'... you know they vanquished Pakistan. That party has said that we have taken a historic decision and assured to provide all help."

Shinde's new video has put the spotlight on the BJP once again which has till now officially maintained a distance from what's currently happening in Maharashtra. "We haven't spoken to Eknath Shinde. This is Shiv Sena's internal matter. BJP has nothing to do with this. We're not staking claim to form the government," BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said on Wednesday.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - the other two members of the MVA alliance - have alleged that the BJP is trying to topple the Thackeray government in Maharashtra. The two parties have also extended their full support to Thackeray to stop the BJP from returning to power in the state.

"BJP is trying to destabilise the government, BJP is trying to split Shiv Sena. We're working on how to sort this out... The MVA government will continue and will complete 5 years. We're keeping an eye on the situation. Congress stands with MVA," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If time comes then we can provide support to the MVA government from outside also... It was our regular meeting and not happened on the statement of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut," Patole added.