Maharashtra Crisis: Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As New Maha CM; Fadnavis Becomes Dy CM | Highlights

07:41 PMFadnavis Takes Oath As Dy CM
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Mumbai: Eknath Shinde takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra
07:41 PMShinde Takes Oath As New Maha CM
Eknath Shinde takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra
07:32 PMEknath Shinde Oath-Taking ceremony
CM-designate Eknath Shinde arrives in Raj Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony.
07:31 PMEknath Shinde oath-taking ceremony
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, swearing-in ceremony to begin shortly.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, swearing-in ceremony to begin shortly.
07:30 PMEknath Shinde oath-taking ceremony
A third chair was added at the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 7.30 pm, for the oath-taking of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Eknath Shinde will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state this evening, Devendra Fadnavis too has agreed to be a part of the Govt.
07:30 PMFadnavis decides to be part of new Maharashtra government
Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the Maharashtra government on the request of BJP chief JP Nadda, tweets Union Home minister Amit Shah He further tweeted, that Fadnavis's decision shows his sense of service towards the people of Maharashtra
06:22 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Mumbai: Supporters of Maharashtra CM-designate Eknath Shinde celebrate outside Vidhan Bhavan.
Mumbai: Supporters of Maharashtra CM-designate Eknath Shinde celebrate outside Vidhan Bhavan.
06:22 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena...We have fought this battle so far with their help...I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me - let alone break that trust: Maharashtra CM-designate Eknath Shinde
06:21 PMRebels celebrate after Fadnavis announcement
Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
04:41 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
04:41 PMShinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister
"Eknath Shinde to be the Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath ceremony to be held at 7.30pm today," BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announces in a joint press conference with Shinde
04:40 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
In 2019 BJP & Shiv Sena had an alliance & we got required numbers in Assembly elections. We hoped to form the govt but Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
04:39 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
On one hand, Shiv Sena opposed Dawood (Ibrahim) and on the other hand, they kept such a man in the cabinet who went to jail on allegations of helping Dawood. They were in alliance with someone who insulted Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde hold a joint press conference
04:30 PMDevendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Stake Claim To Form Govt
Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today and staked claim to form the government.
04:21 PMDevendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Today
Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra today at 7 pm, according to reports.
02:51 PMShinde Arrives In Mumbai
Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde landed at Mumbai airport from Goa. He is expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari shortly.
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde landed at Mumbai airport from Goa
02:05 PMDevendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde To Stake Claim To Form Govt Today
Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde will meet Governor today and stake claim to form government, reports ANI.
01:26 PMWe've Not Backstabbed Anyone: Rebel Sena MLA
Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state... We've not backstabbed anyone, such statements given by Sanjay Raut are just to spread displeasure among people, says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar.
01:20 PMWe're Still In Shiv Sena: Rebel MLA
Yesterday CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned. We didn’t indulge in any kind of celebration as removing him was not our intention. We are still in Shiv Sena and it is not our intention to hurt and disrespect Uddhav Thackeray, says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar.
01:16 PMNot Against Thackeray family: Rebel MLA
We are not against the Thackeray family… We are ready to talk to Uddhav Ji if he breaks the alliance with MVA but he is still with them. We have not gone to SC against Thackeray. We still have respect for Thackeray Ji, says rebel Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar.
01:03 PMWill Reach Mumbai Today: Eknath Shinde
MLAs are still here in Goa but I am going to Mumbai today, says Eknath Shinde.
12:30 PMSena's Focus To Follow Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva: Eknath Shinde
Venerable Hindu Heart Emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's idea of Hindutva, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings, overall development of Maharashtra and development works in the constituency of MLAs is our focus, tweets Eknath Shinde.
12:14 PMUddhav Thackeray Visits Temple
Uddhav Thackeray today offered prayers at a temple in Mumbai after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday night. He was accompanied by sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray at the temple.
11:53 AMEknath Shinde To Meet BJP Leaders Today
Eknath Shinde will also meet BJP leaders today. According to reports, he will likely carry the letter of support of the rebel Sena MLAs and independents to the meeting.
11:43 AMUddhav Thackeray, The Soft-Spoken Sena Chief Who Became Head Of An Unlikely Alliance
Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor's order for a floor test in the assembly. Click here to read his political journey.
11:25 AMBJP Meeting Begins At Sagar Bungalow
Senior BJP leaders, including CT Ravi, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Praveen Darekar, are meeting at Sagar Bungalow, the residence of Devendra Fadnavis, to discuss the current political situation in the state.
11:07 AMNo Discussion With BJP Yet: Eknath Shinde
There has been no discussion with BJP about who and how many ministerial posts will be there, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it, says Eknath Shinde.
10:51 AMSharad Pawar's Meet At YB Chavan Centre Today
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will chair a party meet today at the YB Chavan Centre.
10:31 AMWill Come To Power Again: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra. We will work and come to power on our own once again, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
10:25 AMSonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar Trust Uddhav Thackeray: Sanjay Raut
We got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray. People of every caste and religion support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
10:08 AMSanjay Raut To Appear Before ED Tomorrow
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut today said he will appear before the ED tomorrow.
10:01 AMThe Chronology Of Events Leading To Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation
What happened in Maharashtra and what factors forced Uddhav Thackeray to resign? Click here to read the complete chronology of events.
09:46 AMCongress' Meet To Begin Shortly
All Congress MLAs will meet shortly at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to discuss the present political situation in Maharashtra.
09:32 AMEknath Shinde To Address Rebels Before Leaving Goa
Eknath Shinde will address rebel MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before they leave for Mumbai.
09:05 AMEknath Shinde May Become Deputy CM
According to media reports, the BJP will offer Eknath Shinde the post of Deputy Chief Minister after forming the government.
08:59 AMToday's Floor Test Cancelled
Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has informed that the floor test has been cancelled due to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation. The special session will also not be convened.
08:48 AMWhat Happens To Floor Test?
The floor test will take place at 11 am as per schedule. However, with Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, the floor test will be held only for formality.
08:27 AMMaharashtra Lost A Graceful CM: Sanjay Raut
The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) has gracefully stepped down. We have lost a sensible and cultured chief minister, tweeted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday night.
08:01 AMFadnavis, Shinde To Decide Next Course Of Action
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said that Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next court of action, adding that the party workers "should observe restraint in victory."
07:58 AMBJP Likely To Stake Claim To Form Govt Today
The BJP, following Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, will stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra today.
07:52 AMUddhav Thackeray Asked To Continue As Caretaker CM
Governor Koshyari on Wednesday night accepted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, but has asked the Sena chief to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made.
Maharashtra Crisis: Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As New Maha CM; Fadnavis Becomes Dy CM | Highlights
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 08:03 PM IST
In a move that stunned political pundits and potentially checkmated the Shiv Sena, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next CM of Maharashtra. Shinde alone will take oath of office at 7.30 pm while Fadnavis himself will not be part of the new government.
30 June 2022