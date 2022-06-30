Don't Believe Rumours: Eknath Shinde Clears Air Over Portfolio Distribution With BJP

Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion led to the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on Thursday cleared the air over portfolio distribution with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying no discussions have been made with the saffron party as of now. However, he said that talks will have soon.

"There has been no discussion with the BJP about the distribution of ministerial seats which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it," he tweeted.

Shinde's clarification came after reports emerged that the rebel Sena legislator might become the Deputy Chief Minister after the BJP forms the new government in the state. Reports suggest that 12 MLAs from the Shinde camp, including Shambhuraje Desai and Deepak Kasarkar, might get ministerial berths.

FADNAVIS, SHINDE TO DECIDE NEXT COURSE OF ACTION

Amid buzz over the portfolio distribution in Maharashtra, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has said the next course of action would be decided by Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde. The two leaders are expected to hold a meet on Thursday, a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's resignation.

"The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde," Patil said while adding that the BJP workers "should observe restraint in victory."

"While BJP has 106 MLAs of its own and support of some 10 independent MLAs, it will have to undertake a lot of deliberations and negotiations for seat sharing formula with rebel Sena MLAs and independents. It will take some time, but a clear picture would emerge by Friday," he said.

Thackeray, meanwhile, resigned on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor BS Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. His resignation capped over a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in Goa on Wednesday night.



