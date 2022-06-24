Central Minister Is Threatening Sharad Pawar, Claims Sanjay Raut; BJP Denies

With the political impasse continuing in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Friday alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar is being "threatened" by a Union Minister, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save the MVA government, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA government survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable," tweeted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Marathi.

Raut's allegation came after several of his MVA colleagues alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the political impasse in Maharashtra. However, the saffron party dismissed the claims, calling the issue an internal matter of the Sena.

"No central minister is giving threats. BJP is not trying to destabilise the government. This is an internal matter of the Shiv Sena. BJP is only in a wait and watch position," Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve told news agency ANI.

'A BIG NATIONAL PARTY...'

Although the BJP has claimed that it has nothing to do with the current political situation in Maharashtra, rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday said a big "national party" has called his revolt "historic" and assured to provide all help to him.

"Our worries and happiness are the same. We are united and victory will be ours. There is a national party, a 'mahashakti'... you know they vanquished Pakistan. That party has said that we have taken a historic decision and assured to provide all help," he said in a new video that emerged on Thursday.

Shinde has claimed that he has the support of 37 Shiv Sena MLAs, which is enough to tackle the anti-defection law. According to reports, the rebel camp's strength will likely cross 50 as more MLAs are expected to join them.

The rebels want Sena to leave the MVA alliance, which also includes the NCP and Congress, and join hands with the BJP. The BJP and Sena had contested the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections together but parted their ways amid differences over the chief ministerial's post.