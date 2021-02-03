Speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday directed the state government to explore the option of allowing the use of paper ballots in addition to EVMs during state and local body polls.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Maharashtra government is exploring the options to reintroduce ballot papers as a mode of conducting elections and is expected to introduce a bill as soon as the Budget Session of the state assembly starts next month.

With the electoral procedures falling under the state government's control, state assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday directed the state government to explore the option of allowing the use of paper ballots in addition to electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state and local body polls.

News18, in its report, quoted Patole saying that he has asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to draft a bill for the reintroduction of ballot papers that will exist along with the EVMs. "If the draft is ready, the bill can be introduced in the coming budget session," Patole was quoted as saying.

If the Thackeray government introduces such a bill, Maharashtra will become the first state to bring in such a legislation for elections to be held on ballot papers along with EVMs.

Article 328 of the Constitution gives state legislatures the power to make provisions with respect to elections to such legislative bodies as long as these are not under the domain of Parliament.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta