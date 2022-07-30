Maharashtra Governor Irks Shiv Sena With His 'What's Mumbai Without Rajasthanis, Gujaratis' Remark

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari addresses during his book release, at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

As the Maharashtra political crisis is barely settled, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday courted a fresh controversy with his remarks related to Rajsthanis and Gujaratis living in the state. Addressing an event, Koshyari claimed that no money will be left in Mumbai and Thane if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the state.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Koshyari said, "I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, you will have no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital." He made the statement after the naming ceremony of a chowk in Andheri, a western suburb of Mumbai.

A release issued by the Raj Bhavan said Koshyari praised the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country. "Wherever members of this community go, they not only do business but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals," he said.

However, the governor's remarks didn't go down well with the Shiv Sena and Congress leaders in Maharashtra who demanded an apology from him. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the newly formed Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and questioned his silence on the insult of “Marathi manoos" (Marathi speaking sons of the soil) by the “BJP-sponsored" governor.

Reacting to Koshyari's remarks, Raut tweeted, "BJP-sponsored former chief minister, who is now in Maharashtra, has begun insulting the Marathi manoos and Shivaji. If the group (referring to Shinde camp) that broke away on the pretext of self-respect and Marathi pride remains silent after hearing this, then it shouldn’t claim to be part of Shiv Sena. CM Shinde at least condemn the governor. This is an insult to hard-working Marathi people".

“In short, Maharashtra and Marathi people are beggars is… Even Morarji Desai did not insult 105 Marathi martyrs like this.. Chief Minister Shinde…are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different.. If you have a shred of self-respect, first ask for the governor’s resignation.. How much is Delhi leaning forward?” Raut added.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also came down heavily on Koshyari and demanded his apology. "This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately, failing which, we will demand to replace him," she tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Supriya Sule said, “Maharashtra governor’s statement is belittling Marathi people. As a Marathi, I condemn his statement. As many as 105 martyrs shed their blood in the struggle of United Maharashtra. Mumbai was established because of the thundering fist of millions of Marathi people."

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also echoed Shiv Sena and NCP leaders and said that during Koshyari’s tenure, the level of the institution of the Governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra deteriorated.

"It is terrible that the governor of a state defames the people of the same state. Gujarati and Rajasthani should be given coconut first. During his reign, the level of the institution of the Governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra has not only deteriorated, but Maharashtra has also been continuously disrespected," Sawant tweeted in Marathi.