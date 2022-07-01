Maharashtra Govt Formation: Eknath Shinde To Prove Majority In House On July 4

The Eknath Shinde government will need to prove its majority in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly on July 4, four days after it wrested power from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Besides, the Speaker's election will take place on July 3, a day before the floor test.

Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in on Thursday evening, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the top post in Maharashtra due to lack of numbers.

Shinde and his rebel group claims to have the support of 50 MLAs, including 39 of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators. The new government remaims confident about the numbers and have claimed the support of 175 MLAs.

"A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena... We have fought this battle so far with their help... I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me - let alone break that trust," Shinde, a four-time MLA, said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us," the new Maharashtra Chief Minister added.

'MAKING ME CM A MASTERSTROKE BY FADNAVIS'

Shinde has called his elevation to the top post in Maharashtra a "masterstroke" by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis. He said people thought the BJP was "desperate for power", but making him the Chief Minister "despite having larger numbers (of MLAs) requires a big heart".

"The party with the most numbers has the claim to the chief minister's post. But in this case, I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and specially Devendra Fadnavis, who showed a big heart and gave this chance to a Shiv Sainik," Shinde told a TV channel.

"Fadnavis joined this ministry due to the directives of his (party) seniors. I am happy for this because his experience will come in handy in speeding up developmental works in the state," he added.