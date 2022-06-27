Maharashtra Crisis: Shinde Camp Gets Relief From SC; CM Thackeray Reshuffles Portfolios Of Rebel Leaders | 10 Points

In a major move against the rebel leader, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reshuffled the departments of ministers "so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored", as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Meanwhile, the apex court of India issued notices to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu, leader of Legislature party Anil Chaudhary and the Centre on June 27 after Rebel Sena's leader Eknath Shinde moved to SC against the disqualification of notice issued by the deputy speaker to 16 rebel leaders.

Here are the Top 10 developments from Maharashtra Political Crisis:

-Amid, the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass an interim order on the Maharashtra government counsel's submissions that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly till July 11, as it extended, till July 12, the time granted to the 16 dissident MLAs to submit their response to the disqualification notices.

-Soon after the verdict of SC, Rebel leader Ekanth Shinde tweeted, "This is the victory of the Hindutva emperor Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb ..!"

-Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support thus bringing it below the majority in the house, said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde in his petition filed in Supreme court.

-Amid crisis, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stripped nine rebel ministers of their portfolios. "The portfolios of the rebel ministers were being handed over to other ministers for ease of administration.”

-Reportedly, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray wanted to resign twice but NCP chief Sharad Pawar stopped him. On June 22, Thackeray had planned to give his resignation from his post as CM of the state.

-Sanjay Raut was today served summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. After being summoned by ED in a money laundering case Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged there was a conspiracy to stop him from fighting a big battle and said that even if he is beheaded, he "will not take the Guwahati route."

-I can understand your zeal & strength, and can even notice your anger. I've been visiting & interacting with Shivsainiks & I can see there is a lot of anger among them. But there is one positive thing that the dirt has gone out of Shiv Sena said Aaditya Thackeray to Shivsainiks in Mumbai

-Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tested Covid-19 positive. He said on social media that his Covid-19 test done on Sunday has come out positive but his condition is fine."I am following medical advice and shall recover from Corona soon. All those who have come in contact with me or develop symptoms should get themselves tested," Pawar urged.

-Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray visited party MLAs at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, after they got injured in a clash with the supporters of the Eknath Shinde camp two days ago in Karjat, Raigad.

-Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shide spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about the recent political situation in the state, confirmed MNS leader on Monday.