Maharashtra Crisis: Setback For Team Thackeray In SC, To Prove Majority In Floor Test Tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to put a stay on the Floor Test, scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly under the direction of state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The top court, while pronouncing the order, said that the result of tomorrow's floor test will be subject to the final outcome of the petition filed before the court.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala on a plea filed by Shiv Sena whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Governor's direction to conduct a floor test on Thursday as arbitrary and motivated.

"We are not staying the floor test We are issuing notice. You can file a counter We will hear on merits along with other cases on July 11 The result of tomorrow will depend on final outcome of this petition," the Court said.

Meanwhile, the apex court, in a separate hearing, allowed jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test scheduled for tomorrow. The top court said that the CBI and ED will bring the jailed MLAs to the ‘Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha' for the floor test and will take them back into judicial custody after the process is over.

"We allow the petitioners to participate in the special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha scheduled to be held tomorrow, that is June 30, 2022, at 11 am", the SC bench said.

"Since the applicant petitioners are presently in judicial custody pursuant to the cases registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI and both the agencies are directed to produce the petitioners to Vidhan Sabha Hall and after the proceedings are over, the applicants be brought back in judicial custody," it added.

After the SC's verdict, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray late on Wednesday quit his post and also as a Member of the Legislative Council - 9 days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was reduced to a minority with an unprecedented rebellion by the Shiv Sena legislators.

With this, the two-and-half-year-old, three-party Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government experiment collapsed, barely hours after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test late on Tuesday night.