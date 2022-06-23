Maharashtra Crisis: NCP Vows To Stand With Shiv Sena Till End, Congress Ready To Provide 'Outside Support'

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said his party will continue to support Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena till the end as the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government faces an existential crisis following a revolt by Eknath Shinde.

"We will stand will Uddhav Thackeray ji till the end. We are keeping an eye on the current political situation," Pawar said, as reported by news agency ANI. "It is the responsibility of all the three parties (NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena) to save the government. Only Sanjay Raut knows why he made such a statement (Shiv Sena mulling to exit MVA)."

Before Pawar, the Congress, after expressing initial disappointment over Sanjay Raut's "ready to leave MVA" remark, said it will support Sena and the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the "instability" in Maharashtra, Congress said it is also ready to provide "outside support" to the MVA.

"BJP is trying to destabilise the government, BJP is trying to split Shiv Sena. We're working on how to sort this out... Maha Vikas Aghadi government continue and will complete 5 years. We're keeping an eye on the situation. Congress stands with MVA," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, as reported by ANI.

"If time comes then we can provide support to the MVA government from outside also... It was our regular meeting and not happened on the statement of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut," he added.

The NCP and Congress' response came after Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in a bid to pacify the rebels said the party is ready to consider leaving the MVA alliance, but appealed to the MLAs return to Mumbai within the next 24 hours.

The MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, are in Assam's Guwahati.

"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," Raut said earlier in the day.