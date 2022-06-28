Maharashtra Crisis: Fadnavis Meets Governor, Seeks Immediate Floor Test; Shinde To Return To Mumbai Soon

As the power tussle in Maharashtra leans towards the Eknath Shinde camp with the rebel claiming the support of 50 MLAs, the BJP is likely the one gaining the most. The former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, late Tuesday night, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and requested him to ask Uddhav Thackeray's government to prove its majority in the state Assembly.

Fadnavis, who met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, has claimed that the NCP-Shiv Sen-Congress coalition government in the state seemed to be in a minority as 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, camping with rebel Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, have said that they do not support the MVA alliance. Fadnavis handed over a letter to the Governor demanding an immediate floor test.

"Therefore, we handed over a letter to the Governor, requesting him to ask the government to prove its majority through a floor test in the House," Devendra Fadnavis said.

According to sources, as reported by news agency ANI, before Fadnavis landed at the Raj Bhavan here, eight Independent MLAs, who were earlier associated with the Shiv Sena, sent emails from Guwahati -- where the rebel group headed by Shinde is camping -- seeking floor test at the earliest claiming that Thackeray government has lost its majority.

Top developments from the Big story:

- Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, earlier in the day, claimed that he has 50 MLAs including 39 of Shiv Sena. He also said that he will soon return to Mumbai. Shinde, whose rebellion has put the MVA government on the brink of collapse, rubbished Shiv Sena's claim that as many as 20 MLAs of his group are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. "All these MLAs have come here on their own and to take forward Hindutva,” Shinde said.

- Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, again made an emotional appeal to the rebel Sena MLAs asking them to return and talk to him to resolve the issues. “It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public,” Thackeray said. “If you return and face me, some way could be found. As party president and family head, I still care for you,” he added.

- Slamming the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' claim that their fight was for protecting the party's Hindutva moorings, Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said more than half of them were earlier with the NCP. "The rebel MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde are saying their cause is to protect the Hindutva envisaged by party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Twenty-two of them have come from the Nationalist Congress Party. What Hindutva they are talking about? Those who opposed Balasaheb Thackeray ended up ruining their own career," he said.

- Amid rebellion by senior minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday presided over a cabinet meeting. It was the first cabinet meeting held after he divested rebel Shiv Sena ministers including Shinde of their portfolios.

- After the meet, Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil said no political issues were discussed. Another cabinet meeting was likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss pending issues, he added.

- On Monday, Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, had divested portfolios of rebel ministers, including Eknath Shinde, who has raised the banner of revolt against the Sena leadership, and allocated their departments to other ministers.

- The rebellion by Shinde, who has claimed the support of nearly 40 dissident Sena MLAs, has threatened the very existence of the two-and-a-half-year-old MVA government, which also consists of the NCP and the Congress.

- Around 40 rebel Sena MLAs and at least 10 independent legislators from the state have lodged themselves at a five-star hotel in Assam in their bid to bring down the two-and-a-half-year-old MVA government.