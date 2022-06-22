Maharashtra Crisis: Eknath Shinde Flaunts Support Of 46 MLAs But Says Not In Talks With BJP

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion left the MVA government in the state on the brink of collapse, on Wednesday said that he is not in talks with anyone including the BJP and the Shiv Sena but asserted that he is Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik and will remain so. Shinde further said that he has not received any proposal from the BJP to join them.

In a statement, as reported by ANI, Shinde, who along with 40 MLAs reached Guwahati from Surat today morning, further noted that they have not taken any decision yet and the future course of action will be decided when the right time will come. Shinde also claimed that he has the support of 46 MLAs, including 6-7 independents and 38-39 from the Shiv Sena. "The numbers will rise in the time to come", Shinde said.

"Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them", Eknath Shinde said, as quoted by ANI.

"As far as current political situation is concerned, I'd say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or CM. We have not decided on the future course of action", the rebel leader added.

Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde to ANI pic.twitter.com/3kdGKKuyCP — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Shinde also said that he has more MLAs with him than the Shiv Sena and could form a separate group in the Assembly. “I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions),” he said, as quoted by a Marathi news channel.

Earlier in the day when Shinde along with Shiv Sena MLAs reached Guwahati from Surat, he had said that 40 MLAs are with him. "A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," Shinde had said. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shinde along with Shiv Sena and independent legislatures was staying in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls and took flight earlier today to reach Guwahati. Shiv Sena throughout Tuesday continued to say that only 10 to 15 MLAs are with Shinde however, after the video Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim stood false.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today convened a cabinet meeting with other leaders from the MVA government. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, after the meet, said that Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that there was no proposal to recommend the dissolution of the state Assembly. Patole's remarks came in the backdrop of reports that the ongoing political developments in the state could lead to the dissolution of the Assembly.