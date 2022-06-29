Maharashtra Crisis: Eknath Shinde Claims Support Of 50 MLAs, Says 'Will Pass Any Floor Test'

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that he will be returning to Mumbai on Thursday and claimed he has the support of 50 MLAs, including 40 from Shiv Sena and 10 Independents, and asserted that they can pass any floor test number. Shinde's claim came after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state to prove its majority through a floor test on Thursday.

Visiting the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, where the Sena rebels have been camping for the last 7 days, Eknath Shinde said, "We have 50 MLAs with us, more than two-third of the legislators. We are not worried about the floor test and we will pass the test."

Shinde said "nobody can stop us", as the number and majority are most important in a democratic system. "No one needs to go beyond the Constitution and rule of the country. It is for Maharashtra's progress and Hindutva's progress. Majority is with us," he said.

When asked if the dissident MLAs will merge with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, the rebel leader said that he will convene a meeting of all rebel MLAs and will decide on the future course after the conclusion of the floor test. "Tomorrow after the floor test, we will sit and decide our future course of action," Shinde said.

The development came after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government to take a floor test on Thursday. However, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court against the Governor's direction. The apex court is set to hear the plea at 5 pm today.

The letter was issued by Koshyari to Maharashtra Legislature's Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat on Tuesday night, after a group of BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met him at the Raj Bhavan and urged him to direct the government to prove its majority in the wake of the Sena MLAs' rebellion.

In his letter, Koshyari said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm. The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made".

In the letter, the governor cited an e-mail sent by seven independent MLAs on Tuesday, in which they said that the Maharashtra chief minister has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House, thereby making it imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest. He also made it clear that the proceedings of the House, including voting, be necessarily concluded on Thursday without adjourning for any reasons.



