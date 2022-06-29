Maharashtra Crisis: Can Thackeray Govt Survive Floor Test? | Numbers Explained

Trouble mounted for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - which includes the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress - on Wednesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called a special session of the state legislative assembly, direction the Chief Minister to prove majority in the 288-member House.

The move, which came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Koshyari seeking a floor test in the House, can end the impasse in Maharashtra following a revolt by Eknath Shinde. However, the Maharashtra government has criticised the move, calling the floor test "unlawful".

"It's called Jet speed. The Governor was waiting for this moment only. We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC," Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

WHY A FLOOR TEST IS TAKING PLACE IN MAHARASHTRA?

The floor test was necessitated following the revolt by Shinde, who moved to Assam's Guwahati. The Shinde camp claims to have the support of 50 MLAs - 39 from Shiv Sena and the rest independent leaders.

The Sena, on the other hand, has 55 MLAs in the state assembly. With the tussle continuing between the rebel camp and team Thackeray, there is no clarity whether the MVA alliance has majority in the House or not. Thus, Fadnavis met Koshyari on Tuesday and requested that a floor test be held.

WHAT IS THE MAJIC NUMBER IN THE MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY?

The strength of the Maharashtra legislative assembly is 288. However, a Shiv Sena MLA passed away last month, bringing the effective strength of the House to 287. With this, the majority mark or the magic number in the House is 144.

HOW DO THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN THE MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY?

The Sena, the NCP and Congress - the MVA alliance - have 55, 53 and 44 MLAs, respectively. However, with 39 Sena MLAs siding with Shinde, the party's strength in the assembly has come down to 16. This has brought the MVA's strength from 152 to 113, which is 31 short of the majority mark.

Smaller parties and independents, who have a strength of 29 MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly, can turn the table for the Thackeray government, but majority of them have already decided to side with the BJP or the Shinde camp, making the situation even tougher for the MVA government.