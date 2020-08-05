Pune | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away at the age of 89 on Wednesday in Pune, reported news agency ANI.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister's health had deteriorated over the last few days. Patil had tested positive for the dreadful coronavirus in July in the state's Latur district and was shifted to a hospital in Pune which is located around 320 km from the district. However, he was reportedly discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the deadly pathogen.

According to an Indian Express, Patil's last rites will be conducted in Nilanga later on Wednesday. The report also claimed that the 89-year-old leader passed away due to kidney-related complications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, saying he served the state diligently. "Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting PM Modi. "Anguished by his demise.My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Patil, who was a senior Congress leader, had served as the chief minister of Maharashtra from 1985 to 1986. His grandson Sambhaji Patil is a BJP MLA and had also served as the labour minister under the BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government. Meanwhiel, Patil's daughter-in-law Rupatai Patil Nilangekar also represented Latur for the BJP from 2004 to 2009.

The 89-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister, however, had resigned from the post when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after fraud was alleged in the results of the MD examination in 1985 "at his behest" to help his daughter and her friend get through. The veteran Congress leader, who was born in Nelanga, had also established the Maharashtra Education Trust 1968.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma