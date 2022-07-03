Maha Assembly Session | 'First Time When Leaders Changed Sides From Govt To Oppn': CM Shinde | Highlights

-
12:34 PMDy CM Fadnavis in Maha Assembly
This government of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, will try to fulfill all the aspirations of Maharashtra and we hope that you (Speaker) will give a good co-operation for the same: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in the State Assembly
-
12:34 PMCM Shinde in Maha Assembly
I myself was a minister, several other ministers too left the Government. This was a huge thing for a common worker like me who was devoted to the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the State Assembly
-
12:33 PMCM Shinde in Maha Assembly
Now a BJP-Shiv Sena govt has taken charge, based on the beliefs of Balasaheb Thackeray. To date, we had seen that people change sides from Opposition to Government but this time leaders of Govt went to Opposition: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the State Assembly
-
12:12 PMRahul Narwekar takes charge as Maha Assembly Speaker
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".
#WATCH | BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
(Source: Maharashtra Assembly) pic.twitter.com/oQ1qn2wdcp
-
11:57 AMAIMIM also abstain from voting
AIMIM also abstains from voting against BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar. Final head count against him is 107. He had received 164 votes in support.
-
11:50 AMMaharashtra Assembly Session
Maharashtra: MLAs on Opposition benches shouted "ED, ED" when Shiv Sena Yamini Yashwant Jadhav registered her head count for the Speaker's election in the Assembly.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: MLAs on Opposition benches shouted "ED, ED" when Shiv Sena Yamini Yashwant Jadhav registered her head count for the Speaker's election in the Assembly.— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
(Source: Maharashtra Assembly) pic.twitter.com/riKFAjmZDQ
-
11:50 AMBJP candidate gets 164 votes in headcount
Head count is underway for the Speaker election in Maharashtra Assembly. BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar received 164 votes through head count. Now, people opposing him are voting and their head count is being done.
-
11:49 AMSP abstains from voting for Speaker election
Samajwadi Party (SP) abstains from voting against BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar. Both its MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh kept sitting during the head count.
-
11:21 AMAditya Thackeray on closure of Shiv Sena office
Assembly. We have to go to the House together, the keys to the office are with us. They had kept some of our MLAs locked up. What is the big deal if we've locked up the office: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray
-
10:39 AMCM Eknath Shinde reaches Vidhan Sabha
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his faction arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai.
-
10:38 AMDeputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reaches Maha Assembly
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP MLAs arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai.
-
10:37 AMEknath Shinde-faction group leaves hotel ahead of the special session
MLAs of Eknath Shinde-faction come out of Hotel Trident hotel in Mumbai. Together, they will arrive at the State Assembly where the election for the Speaker post will be held today.
-
10:37 AMShiv Sena legislative party sealed
Shiv Sena legislative party office sealed with a notice in Marathi pasted outside which reads, "This office is closed as per instructions of Shiv Sena legislative party office."
-
10:37 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
No whip is implemented in the election of Speaker so I appeal to all members to vote as per their conscience. Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology has given a whip & so has the Uddhav Thackeray faction. We have an alliance with Balasaheb's Shiv Sena: Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP
-
10:37 AMBJP eyes big win in Speaker Poll
BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar's name will be proposed for the Speaker post. First, there'll be a voice vote. If someone asks for a division of votes then it'll be done&the elected Speaker will take charge. We expect our candidate to get 165-170 votes: Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP
Rahul Narwekar of BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly. Narwekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who got 107 votes. The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway Sunday at 11 am. The Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in the Assembly on Monday
