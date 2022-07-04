Maha Assembly Session: 'Yes, It is An ED Govt', Says Fadnavis After Winning Trust Vote | Highlights

-
But we will take a cabinet meet and reaffirm the renamings decided by the last cabinet meet of the last government: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
-
02:03 PMFadnavis in Maharashtra Assembly Crisis
Whatever decisions were taken in the last cabinet, about renaming, we will uphold those decisions as we're of the same view. We'll have to re-affirm those decisions as last cabinet wasn't as per rules as Governor had already asked the govt to face floor test: Maharashtra Dy CM
-
02:01 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Shyamsundar Shinde, from Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, voted in favour of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. He did not join the Shinde faction but voted in their favour.
-
12:31 PMFadnavis in Maharashtra Assembly
I would have even sat at home had the party told me - the same party that made me a CM. Today I tell you that there will never be a tussle for power in this govt, we'll continue cooperating. People taunt that it's an ED govt. Yes, it's an ED govt-govt of Eknath Devendra: Deputy CM
-
12:30 PMFadnavis in Maharashtra Assembly
Our alliance had received the mandate but we were deliberately taken away from the majority. But with Eknath Shinde, we have once again formed our Govt with Shiv Sena. A true Shivsainik has been made the CM. I became the Deputy CM as per my party's command: Maharashtra Deputy CM
-
12:30 PMEverything isn't taken to heart in politics, says Fadnavis after winning trust vote
I had once said that I'll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I've come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won't take revenge on people who mocked me. I'll forgive them, everything isn't taken to heart in politics: Devendra Fadnavis
-
12:13 PMFadnavis after winning trust vote
In politics, everyone should be prepared to listen to the adversary's voices. We've seen that people were jailed for making statements &posting on social media. We should be prepared for people speaking against us. We should respond to criticism but in a proper way: Maharashtra Dy CM
-
12:12 PMMaharashtra Floor Test
Several MLAs of Shiv Sena, including Aaditya Thackeray, left the House after the trust vote.
-
11:52 AMMaharashtra Floor Test
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins the trust vote by a 164-99 margin, 3 members abstained from voting.
-
11:33 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Santosh Bangar supported the Trust vote and was hooted at by the MLAs on the Opposition benches. Bangar was in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena until yesterday and was seen in the Eknath Shinde camp today.
#WATCH | Santosh Bangar supported the Trust vote and was hooted at by the MLAs on the Opposition benches.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
Bangar was in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena until yesterday and was seen in the Eknath Shinde camp today. pic.twitter.com/FDewzcw0fB
-
11:33 AMShinde camp reaches majority mark in floor test
Eknath Shinde-led govt reaches the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, with headcount still going on. Eknath Shinde got 164 votes in his favour during the trust vote in the Assembly. Now votes against the trust vote will be counted from the opposition benches.
-
11:15 AMAnothe Sena MLA joins Shinde camp
Another MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde joined Eknath Shinde group just before the trust vote. So, since yesterday 2 Shiv Sena MLAs have switched sides. Aaditya Thackeray has not reached the House yet.
-
11:14 AMFloor Test begins
Maharashtra Assembly | Trust vote proposed by BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar & Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale. After the voice vote, on the proposal of the trust vote, the opposition demands a division of the vote.
Speaker allows the demand & begins the division of votes, and asks members to stand for a head count.
-
11:13 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra | Today is the day of the final test for the Eknath Shinde government of Maharashtra... We will 100% win the Maharashtra floor test: Union Minister & BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve to ANI ahead of floor test in the House today
-
10:56 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Thackeray group, tells the Supreme Court that the newly appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips and the action is changing the status quo of proceedings before the apex court.
-
10:56 AMUddhav Thackeray moves SC challenging Speaker's decision
Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court challenging the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's action of recognising the whip of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group as the whip of Shiv Sena. Supreme Court posts the matter for hearing on July 11.
-
10:55 AMAnother Shiv Sena MLA joins Shinde faction
Another Shiv Sena MLA of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Santosh Bangar, is seen with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and MLAs of his faction. Bangar had left with the Shinde faction MLAs from the hotel this morning and arrived with them at the Assembly now.
-
10:41 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
This (BJP & Shinde faction alliance) is a temporary arrangement, they will not be able to go to people. They were lions in Shiv Sena. Even Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai. What are you scared of?, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
"Party won't weaken, our oxygen isn't power. We aren't strong because we are in power, we are strong & that's why we are in power. People come & go. They opted to join our party & left due to outside forces. We'll go to villages, will find other workers", he added.
-
09:40 AMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Bharat Gogawale, Chief whip of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has given a petition to the Assembly Speaker for the suspension of 16 MLAs of the party for violation of whip. The 16 MLAs will be issued notice for suspension, confirms the Speaker's office.
-
08:41 AMJolt to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Floor Test
In a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary. Narvekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.
-
08:40 AMNumber game in Maharashtra Assembly
At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.
-
08:40 AMShinde hails PM Modi, Amit Shah for choosing him as Maha CM
Eknath Shinde, while making his first address on the Floor of the Maharashtra Assembly as a Chief Minister on Sunday, said that the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to let him lead the government despite having more members than his side has "opened the eyes of many".
-
08:40 AMFadnavis, Shinde confident of winning the floor test
Eknath Shinde, who has been claiming the support of 40 rebel Shiv Sena legislators said that he expects the government to be successful in the floor test to be held tomorrow like the Speaker's election held on Sunday. Fadnavis claimed that the Shinde government will prove its majority with 166 votes.
-
08:40 AMShinde holds key meet ahead of floor test
Earlier on Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs held a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLAs, and other party leaders at a hotel in Mumbai to chalk out a strategy for the floor test.
-
08:39 AMShinde-led Maha govt to face floor test today
The new Maharashtra government, which came to power after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde's 10-day rebellion brought the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will face the floor test today, the second day of the special session of the state Legislative Assembly.
Maha Assembly Session: 'Yes, It is An ED Govt', Says Fadnavis After Winning Trust Vote | Highlights
Talibuddin Khan
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 04:45 PM IST
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 04:45 PM IST
Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will today face a floor test after Sunday's big win where BJP's Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Assembly Speaker. The special 2-day session of the State Assembly comes after a high-voltage political drama in the state where a new government led by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde came to power toppling the MVA government.
