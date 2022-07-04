Maha Assembly Session: 'Yes, It is An ED Govt', Says Fadnavis After Winning Trust Vote | Highlights

12:30 PM

Everything isn't taken to heart in politics, says Fadnavis after winning trust vote

I had once said that I'll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I've come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won't take revenge on people who mocked me. I'll forgive them, everything isn't taken to heart in politics: Devendra Fadnavis