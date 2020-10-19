Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed Kamalnath for calling Imarti Devi an "item" and said that India is a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's 'item' dig at his former colleague Imarti Devi, whose revolt along with other Congress leaders led to the collapse of his government in March this year, has triggered a massive outrage with BJP terming his remark 'objectionable' and an insult to all the women of the state. Imarti Devi, now a BJP candidate in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls, demanded Sonia Gandhi to oust Kamalnath from the Congress party.

"Such people (former CM Kamal Nath) have no right to stay in Madhya Pradesh...I demand Congress president Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the party. She is also a woman & a mother, will she tolerate if anybody will say something like this about her daughter?" Imarti Devi said.

Terming his remark an insult to all the daughters and sisters of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that India is a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected.

"It's an insult to not only Imarti Devi but also to MP's daughters and sisters. Kamal Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long. It's a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected. People won't tolerate it. Shame on him," the MP CM said.

What did Kamalnath say on Imarti Devi?

Addressing an election rally in Dabra, Kamal Nath said, "Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier... ye kya item hai (what an item she is)."

Imarti Devi was among the 21 Jyotiradtiya Scindia loyalists who resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year. Reacting to his remark, Scindia said that 'never respect women' is Congress party's principle.

"This is Congress's principle. First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respect women," Scindia, now a BJP leader said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma