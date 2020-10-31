MP Bypolls 2020: Kamal Nath has moved to the Suprem Court, challenging the Election Commission's decision to revoke his star campaigner status ahead of the bypolls next week.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday has decided to move to the Suprem Court, challenging the Election Commission's decision to revoke his star campaigner status ahead of the bypolls next week. Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha will represent Nath in the apex court.

"Which post or position this star campaigner has? The Election Commission had not given me any notice, nor had it asked me about it. Why they are doing this in the last two days of campaigning only they know," said Nath on Election Commission's decision.

The Election Commission had on Friday revoked Nath's star campaigner status for violation of Model Code of Conduct. The poll body said that Nath's 'item' remark against a lady constitutes is the violation of advisory issued by it.

However, the Congress has criticised the ELection Commission's decision, saying the poll body has its own guidelines. "The list of star campaigners is the right of political parties, not the Central Election Commission. The poll panel has violated its own guidelines," said senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath had used 'item' word for BJP's Imarti Devi during a poll rally for Madhya Pradesh by-polls 2020. However, his remarks caused a stir and even former party president Rahul Gandhi expressed displeasure over the former chief minister's statement.

Nath, though, has refused to apologise for his statement, saying he has already issued a clarification over the context in which he had made those comments.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," he had said.

By-elections in Madhya Pradesh are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma