Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's star campaigner status has been revoked by the Election Commission for "repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct".

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: In a huge jolt for the Congress, the Election Commission on Friday evening revoked the star campaigner status of veteran party leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for "repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct".

Slamming the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister over his 'item' remark, the Election Commission said that using such words for a lady constitutes violation of advisory issued by it.

"If any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken," the Election Commission said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Kamal Nath, while campaigning for Congress for the upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, had taken a dig at BJP's Imarti Devi and used the word 'item' for her. "You know her better than I do, you people should have warned me beforehand… ye kya item hai… kya item hai," Nath had reportedly said.

He, however, was severely criticised by the opposition which also urged the Election Commission to take action against him. Even former Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised Nath for using such words. Calling the incident 'unfortunate', Gandhi said that he "does not like the language" used by Kamal Nath during the campaigning.

Nath, however, refused to apologise over his remarks and said that he has already clarified the context in which he had made those comments.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," ANI quoted the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister as saying.

The bypolls for 28 assembly seats will take place in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma