MP Bypolls 2020: EC has barred BJP's Imarti Devi from holding public rallies in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the much-awaited assembly by-polls in the state.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Saturday evening barred Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi from holding public rallies in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the much-awaited assembly by-polls in the state.

Citing violation of Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission said that the BJP candidate will not be able to hold public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews 'anywhere' in the state "in connection with ongoing elections for one day on November 1".

"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) , in connection with the ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said.

This comes days after Devi created a controversy by calling former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's mother "item of Bengal". In a video which was shared by Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Devi can be allegedly heard saying that Nath "has lost his mental composure after losing the CM post".

"He (Nath) is a man from Bengal who came to Madhya Pradesh for becoming chief minister and has no manners about how to speak. What can be said to such a man? He has lost mental composure after losing the chief minister’s post...His mother and sister could be the item of Bengal," Devi allegedly said in the video.

However, English Jagran couldn't vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, Nath had also created a controversy when he called Devi 'item', following which the EC revoked his star campaigner status. However, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday moved to the Supreme Court against EC's order, asking why was the step taken "in the last two days of campaigning".

Nevertheless, the BJP and even Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi expressed displeasure over Nath's statement. The former Chief Minister, however, has refused to apologise, saying he has already issued a clarification.

By-polls in Madhya Pradesh are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma