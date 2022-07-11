Lobo, Kamat Deny Possibility Of Cross Over After Congress Action; BJP Says 'We Don't Need Any Support'

The Congress on Monday took a step forward to take action against the five Goa MLAs, who went incommunicado on July 10, saying it has asked the Speaker to remove Michael Lobo as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in 40-member state legislative assembly.

"I've submitted the letter to the Speaker regarding the resolution of CLP meeting to remove CLP leader (Michael Lobo). Our new CLP leader will be finalized by today and we will submit the same... we have 6 MLAs with us and one more is expected; a total of 7," GPCC president Amit Patkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, the five MLAs - Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo - on Monday claimed there was "nothing wrong" in Congress, expressing disappointment over remarks by the party leaders.

Kamat, a former Chief Minister, said he was "shocked and stunned" by remarks of Goa Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao. Rao on Sunday had alleged that Kamat and Lobo were "conspiring" against Congress with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) support.

"I saw a video of the presser of Dinesh Gundu Rao (Congress Goa in-charge) which is being circulated. I am shocked and stunned; it has hurt me beyond words. Dinesh Rao was at my place on Saturday night, I told him my position then," Kamat was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Because of your humiliation towards me after the elections, my workers are angry, I'm also deeply hurt. So for the time being, I said, I am not going to accept any responsibility. Once I'm fit, we'll see. Rumours about me joining BJP have been spreading since 2017," he added.

Lobo also denied the possibility of him switching to the BJP and said he was "clueless" about the Congress' decision to sack him, saying all MLAs were together in South Goa. He further said he had requested Congress about his wish to discontinue as the LoP.

"I don't know what is the problem. All Congress MLAs were together. We went to South Goa. Again they wanted to have another press conference, I had requested the party that he does not want to continue as Leader of Opposition," Lobo was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We have won on Congress ticket and we are with the Congress party. We are with the Congress party so the question does not arise of having so many press conferences. I had told them that I was not interested to continue as LoP. There are so many issues raised against me," he added.

'WE DON'T NEED ANY SUPPORT'

Amid rumours of five Congress MLAs switching over to the BJP, the saffron party on Monday said it does not need anyone's support as it has a complete majority in the state legislative assembly.

"We don't need anyone, we have a stable government with the support of 25 MLAs. Since they (Congress) have nothing to do, they are doing this blame-game drama," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP had won 20 seats in the Goa assembly elections 2022, one short of a majority. Later, it formed the government for a third consecutive term with support from independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

The Congress, meanwhile, has just 11 MLAs in the House.