New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All eyes will be on Sonia Gandhi when members of the Congress Working Committee meet on Monday to discuss a letter by top party leaders to the interim president seeking sweeping reforms and "a full-time, effective leadership". The developments of the CWC meeting will be closely watched by the leaders of both the Congress as well as the BJP as Sonia Gandhi may announce her resignation amid growing demand for leadership change. Congress may also decide on a president from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family as both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, children of Sonia Gandhi, are said to be reluctant for the top job.

Congress has termed the reports of Sonia Gandhi offering to quit as interim president "false". There were reports in a section of media that Gandhi has offered to resign after a letter by around 20 top party leaders calling for a leadership change.

Besides leadership change, the letter reportedly signed by leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Veerrapa Moili among a few others have also called for decentralisation of power and elections to pick the members of the Congress Working Committee - the top decision-making body of the party.

Empowerment of state units and organisational elections at every level were among the few reforms suggested by the leaders in their letter to Sonia Gandhi.

According to an NDTV report citing Sonia Gandhi's close aides, she offered to resign as the interim president after the letter became public.

The letter seemed to have divided the Congress party in two with a section of leaders coming out in support of Gandhis. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah came out in support of the Gandhi family.

"Sonia Gandhi should continue as long as she wants; Rahul Gandhi should take over after her as he is fully competent," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.

"Honorable Sonia ji and Respected Rahul ji are the ray of hope for us in every challenge. We are all with you," said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who had recently revolted against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot but pacified by Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, has called for unity in the party while hailing the "sacrifice" of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for the people and the party.

"Mrs Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the greater good of the people and the party. It's now time to build consensus and consolidate. Our future is stronger when we’re united. Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul ji take over and lead the party," Pilot wrote on Twitter.

Shashi Tharoor, who is said to be one of the leaders who signed the letter, on Sunday posted a quote by Jawaharlal Nehru. "'Without passion and urge, there is a gradual oozing out of hope and vitality, a settling down on lower levels of existence, a slow merging into non-existence. We have become prisoners of the past and some part of its immobility sticks to us'. - Jawaharlal Nehru," he wrote.

