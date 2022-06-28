'Let's Talk, We'll Find A Way Out': Uddhav Thackeray Appeals To Shiv Sena Rebels

As the power tussle in Maharashtra boils up further with Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde claiming the support of 50 MLAs, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him and discuss the issues they have. The chief minister further said that the family members of some MLAs have also contacted him and conveyed their sentiments to him.

"It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public", Thackeray said, adding, "if you return and face me, some way could be found. As party president and family head, I still care for you".

Thackeray's statement comes in the backdrop of rebel group leader Eknath Shinde daring the party to disclose the names of some of the MLAs camping in Guwahati who were reportedly in touch with the party leadership.

"Many of you are in touch with us, you're still in Shiv Sena at heart. Family members of some MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me," the chief minister said.

He assured that as the head of the Sena family, he respected their views and made it clear from his heart that to date "nobody is out of the party" though the (rebels) are stuck in Guwahati with all kinds of speculations.

"I appeal to you all. Come before me. Let's remove all the misconceptions among the minds of the people and the Shiv Sainiks," Thackeray appealed. The CM said if they all sit together, they can definitely come up with a solution to the political imbroglio and cautioned them against falling prey to any kinds of wrong measures.

He made it clear that the respect and dignity the Shiv Sena accorded them, they can never get that privilege anywhere else. "Come in front of me and present your views, let's work out a solution. I am still worried about you," concluded Thackeray.

This is at least the third direct appeal made by the Chief Minister to the rebels since the party crisis exploded on the night of June 21-22. The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi was plunged into turmoil when that night around 39 Sena MLAs and 11 others sneaked out to Gujarat and then to Assam to join the rebel faction headed by Minister Eknath Shinde.