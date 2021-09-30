New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday evening reiterated that he is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but confirmed that he will be leaving the Congress party, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored.

A day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah which triggered speculation of his joining the BJP, Singh said he would leave the Congress as he had been utterly humiliated and was not trusted. "I will not join BJP (but) I will not stay in the Congress party," the 79-year-old leader said, adding that he was still thinking through his options in the interest of Punjab as security of the state was the predominant priority for him.

Captian's confirmation on leaving the Congress came after he met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi on Thursday as the turmoil in Punjab Congress continues after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress president.

Captain resigned as chief minister on September 18 after accusing the Congress of humiliating him. "I will not be treated in this humiliating manner...I will not take such insults," he said, adding that his "principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer".

Terming the senior Congressmen as "thinkers", who were critical to the future of the party, the former chief minister said the younger leadership should be promoted to implement the plans, which the senior leaders are best equipped to formulate. Unfortunately, the seniors are being "completely sidelined" which is not good for the party, he said in a statement.

Slamming Navjot Singh Sidhu, Singh said he was a mere crowd-puller and did not know how to carry the team along. The former chief minister also condemned the attack on Kapil Sibal's house by Congress workers only because he had chosen to express views that were not palatable to the party leadership.

Singh had earlier accused Sidhu of being close to Pakistan and its prime minister Imran Khan and had alleged that he was "dangerous" for the border state. Reiterating his opinion about Sidhu, Singh said he does not know how to carry his team along.

He said he has worked with many PPCC chiefs and he has himself been one, and he has always resolved issues amicably, without indulging in theatrics like Sidhu. The former chief minister was opposed to Sidhu being appointed as PCC chief.





(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan