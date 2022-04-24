Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday dismissed speculations of a possible cabinet rejig, but said his resignation is 'permanently present' with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

"My resignation is permanently present with Sonia Gandhi, so there is no point in repeatedly asking if the Chief Minister is going to change. The Chief Minister will change when it has to be changed and no one will get to know anything about it," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Gehlot's remarks came two days after his former deputy Sachin Pilot met Sonia at her Delhi residence to discuss the party's strategy for the 2023 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to media reports, Pilot in his meeting with Sonia had put forward his demand of becoming the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. It should be noted that the 44-year-old had rebelled against Gehlot in 2020, which was quelled following his multiple meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Later, a cabinet reshuffle also took place in Rajasthan, but the relationship between Gehlot and Pilot had continued to remain tense.

"Rajasthan is a state where every 5 years there's a government change and I think if we do the right things like we've started to do, we need to move forward in that direction so that Congress wins next Rajasthan polls. It's important as soon after there'll be general elections," Pilot said on Thursday after meeting Sonia.

Sources, quoted by news ANI, have claimed that a leadership change in Rajasthan is expected soon ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in a bid to break the 30-year-old trend of alternative governments in the state.

"Timely intervention is important in the state of Rajasthan. If any decision of changes has to take place it should be taken immediately. It is important to take a decision timely. So that leaders can get the time to perform better and there could be no issues at the end moment," they said.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress emerged victorious after winning 100 seats. On the other hand, Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 73 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma