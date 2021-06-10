Punjab Political Crisis: The report has not suggested major changes in Punjab but urged the Congress leadership to accommodate all sections, castes and regions in the revamped party unit.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The three-member Congress panel, formed to resolve the party crisis in Punjab ahead of next year's assembly elections, submitted its report to Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, recommending that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu should be "suitably accommodated" in the revamp.

However, the report -- submitted by Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal -- has not suggested major changes in Punjab but urged the Congress leadership to accommodate all sections, castes and regions in the revamped party unit.

"The Committee recommends it to fill vacant posts in state organisation and decide on State president. For Navjot Singh Sidhu, the panel has said he can't be ignored, he should be accommodated in the state unit either as deputy chief minister or chairman of the poll campaign committee," news agency ANI quoted Congress sources as saying.

A political crisis erupted in Punjab last month after several Congress MLAs, including Sidhu, questioned Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over his handling of affairs in the state, especially the sacrilege issue in the state.

The leaders, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Captain Singh should not be Congress' chief ministerial candidate for 2022 polls. The leaders also suggested changes in the Punjab cabinet with many feeling that Sidhu should be elevated as the deputy chief minister of Punjab.

The continuous infighting in Punjab forced Sonia Gandhi to former a three-member committee to resolve the crisis in the state. Last week, the committee met Sidhu and Captain Singh separately discussed their issues.

After the meet, Captain Singh said that discussions were held about next year's assembly elections, adding that the grand only party is "getting ready to face it". On the other hand, Sidhu, who joined the Congress in 2017, said that he has conveyed the "voice of the people of Punjab" to the party leadership, noting that truth can be "tortured" but cannot be "defeated".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma