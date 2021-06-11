Lalu Prasad Yadav Birthday Special: The controversial politician continues to remain caught in the public memory due to his witty comebacks and comical reactions to the most pertinent concerns of the time.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 73 on Friday. The former Chief Minister of Bihar and former Railways Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh’s cabinet, his party observes its Lau Prasad Yadav's birthday as Social Justice and Goodwill Day (Samajik Nyay Sadbhavna Diwas). Facing an eleven-year electoral ban following his conviction in a fodder scam, the controversial politician continues to remain caught in the public memory due to his witty comebacks and comical reactions to the most pertinent concerns of the time.

पापा से ही जहाँ है,

पापा जहाँ हैं वहीं जहाँ है!



Happy Birthday Papa ji!!

These were the times when Lalu Yadav’s statements made us go ROFL:

1. While being criticised for his government’s alleged inefficiency in Bihar, Lalu reacted by saying: “We work so much that if don’t take rest we’ll just go hopping mad.” (Hum itna kaam karte hain agar aaram nahi karenge toh pagla jayenge)

2. Who can forget the great Lalu Yadav Samosa speech given innumerous times while campaigning for elections in Bihar: “Till the time there is potato in Samosa, Bihar will have Lalu.” (Jab tak samosa mein rahega Aaloo, Bihar mein rahega Lalu)

3. Once when a Journalist asked the RJD Supremo about unprecedented levels of cheating in Bihar Board exams, Lalu reacted by saying: “We haven’t heard of cheating because we simply give away full-fledged book to students.

4. While taking over as Railways Minister in the UPA-I government, Lalu had said: “My mother has taught me that buffalo shouldn’t be held by her tail but by her horns. I’ve always adopted this principle in my life.”

5. Reacting on the increasing number of Railway accidents while Yadav was the Railway Minister, he said: “The responsibility of Indian Railways belongs to God Vishwakarma. So it’s his responsibility not mine. I’m just compelled to take over his role.”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma