Kuldeep Bishnoi, Expelled Congress Leader, Resigns As MLA, To Join BJP On Thursday

Expelled Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Wednesday resigned from the Haryana legislative assembly as he prepares to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bishnoi, 53, submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

His resignation will necessitate a by-election in the Adampur assembly constituency.

As he resigned from his position in the assembly, Bishnoi attacked Congress, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, saying the grand old party has changed its ideology is no longer what it was during the period of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"I will work in the BJP as an ordinary worker," Bishnoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Disputes happen in a family but enmity should not arise. BS Hooda had challenged me to resign, and I accepted his challenge. Now, I challenge him to contest elections and win from Adampur constituency."

The four-time MLA and two-time MP also hailed incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Addressing a gathering in Hisar, Bishnoi told his supporters that they need to "give a good message even to BJP that a popular leader is joining the party".

"Today, before a new political journey, I reached out to my loved ones and discussed in detail and as always got a lot of love and support, for which I will always be grateful to the people of Adampur. I will never let Adampur lose its honour and respect," he said.

Bishnoi was expelled from Congress last month. Later, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, sparking speculations that he might join the saffron party soon.

Bishnoi was expelled after Congress candidate Ajay Maken lost the Rajya Sabha elections to media baron Kartikeya Sharma, a BJP-backed independent candidate, by a "narrow margin".

After his expulsion, Bishnoi had said that rules of the party existed only for some leaders while there others were exceptions. He also claimed that because of inaction, the party had missed out on critical opportunities.

"Congress has rules for some leaders and makes exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals," he had tweeted.