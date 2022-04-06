Mandi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following his party's landslide victory in the recently concluded elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has shifted his focus to Himachal Pradesh, where assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, held a roadshow in Mandi, beginning his 'Mission Himachal' campaign. Kejriwal, who is looking to expand AAP's footprints, said he will "uproot corruption" from Himachal Pardesh if his party comes to power in the state.

"First, we eradicated corruption in Delhi and then in Punjab, now it's time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We're common people, we don't know how to do politics. Instead, we know how to work for people, build schools and end corruption. We've ended corruption in just 20 days in Punjab since Bhagwant Mann became the Chief Minister. Now 'Kranti' should happen in Himachal Pradesh too," he added.

Himachal is set to go to the polls later this year, along with Gujarat. Both the states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The saffron party remains confident of retaining power in the two states, but the AAP has decided to shift its focus to BJP strongholds after its landslide victory in Punjab. High on confidence, the AAP also started its 'Mission Himachal' from Mandi, the home turf of incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

However, the BJP has dismissed the AAP challenge, saying Kejriwal's party is not active for the first time in the state.

"The state has been seeing a two-party system. A handful rebels from both the Congress and the BJP have been emerging from time to time, but after failing to mark their presence on the larger political landscape, they either merged with the previous party or joined the other party," senior BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj told news agency IANS.

"It had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After Punjab win, they are hyperactive. But as far as Himachal is concerned, only disgruntled elements will join AAP."

