Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls concluded on Sunday with 63.37 per cent voter turnout, amid sporadic incidents of violence including hurling of crude bombs outside two polling stations. Nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm on Sunday, when voting ended.

However, the State Election Commission officials claimed that the polling was “by and large peaceful” except for a few incidents. The BJP and CPI (M) alleged that the Trinamool Congress workers forcibly prevented their booth agents from entering the polling stations. TMC termed the said charge by opposition parties “baseless”.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police said that as many as 72 people were arrested for allegedly disturbing law and order during Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls on Sunday.

"Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. Others involved in the incident have been identified and they will be arrested soon," Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said.

With inputs from PTI

