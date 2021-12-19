Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Months after the assembly elections and the subsequent by-polls in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would once again lock horns would each other on Sunday in the all crucial Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. The polling for the 144 wards of the KMC will be a crucial test for the BJP which had miserably lost the assembly elections in West Bengal and faced a series of defections after several of its leaders joined the TMC after the polls.

The voting for the KMC elections will held from 7 am to 5 pm on Sunday while the counting of votes will take place on December 21. The Kolkata Police has beefed up the security across the city and its neighbouring areas, deploying nearly 23,000 personnel. Officials said that over 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across Kolkata.

"We want to ensure that the elections are totally peaceful and we have strengthened vigil in Kolkata, Salt Lake, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas districts for that purpose. Areas of focus are Esplanade, New Market, Central Avenue, Gariahat, Ballygunge, Tollygunge, Garia and Salt Lake," news agency PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

"There will be 200 police pickets at crucial points of the city. Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) would also be deployed, apart from the usual patrolling teams," the official added.

The TMC currently holds power in the KMC and it would like to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term. Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year's assembly elections.

On Friday, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had cautioned his party workers against attempts by the BJP to instigate trouble during the voting process for the polls. He also warned party activists and leaders of action if found using "unfair means" for personal gains.

"Keep your eyes and ears open. We have information that the BJP will foment trouble in five to six wards. If BJP tries to instigate trouble, we will have to resist such bids. We have to be alert," PTI quoted Banerjee as saying. "They had only peddled lies about West Bengal and contributed to COVID surge during the eight-phase elections."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma